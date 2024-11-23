Dancing with the Stars 2024 is almost at its end after eight weeks of action with five couples in contention for a place on top of the mountain.

Weeks 1-8 of the competition have delivered plenty of drama and excitement behind an all-star roster of celebrities for Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Thus far, eight of the original 13 couples have been eliminated from the competition as five remain standing for Season 33's final week. With a three-hour finale on the way on Wednesday, November 27, all of them have one last shot to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The Final Cast Members of Dancing with the Stars 2024 (Season 33)

Ahead are the scores from every couple's dance in Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 8, the season's semi-final round

This will include the pairs' total scores along with the individual scores awarded by DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The pairs will be ranked by their total scores from the entire competition.

Week 8 was split into two performances for each couple, which had the contestants and their pro partners learning one ballroom dance and one Latin dance. No couples were eliminated, and all of the scores will be carried over into the three-hour Season 33 finale.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 285

Ilona Maher, Alan Bersten

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 25

Week 6: 24

Week 7 (Night 1): 28

Week 7 (Night 2): 24

Week 8 (Night 1): 28

Week 8 (Night 2): 29

2024 bronze-medal Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher continued her run of excellence on the dance floor with partner Alan Bersten into the Season 33 finale.

The duo's first dance was a paso doble set to "Unholy (Orchestral Version)" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Earning nine points each from Inaba and Tonioli and a ten-point score from Hough, they finished this dance with 28 total points.

For Maher and Bersten's second dance, they took on a Viennese waltz with Jvke's "Golden Hour" playing behind them. This time, Hough gave them nine points while Inaba and Tonioli held up tens, improving their score to 29 points and leaving them in fifth place overall.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 297

Danny Amendola, Witney Carson

Week 1: 20

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 30

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 27

Week 6: 28

Week 7 (Night 1): 27

Week 7 (Night 2): 24

Week 8 (Night 1): 27

Week 8 (Night 2): 27

Two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Danny Amendola hopes to add to his impressive professional football resume alongside partner Witney Carson.

For Week 8's first dance, the pair used John Mayer's "Gravity" for their take on a Viennese Waltz. They continued their run of dominance by earning nines across the board for a 27-point total score.

"I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin was the backing music for Amendola and Carson's second dance as they performed a salsa. Once again, they got nine points each from all three judges for 27 points overall, leaving them in fourth place amongst the remaining couples.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 300

Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 32

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 24

Week 6: 28

Week 7 (Night 1): 29

Week 7 (Night 2): 25

Week 8 (Night 1): 25

Week 8 (Night 2): 28

The youngest remaining competitor in Dancing with the Stars 2024 is Olympic bronze medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, who is dancing alongside partner Rylee Arnold.

Their first Week 8 dance was a cha-cha-cha set to "Bailar" by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo. Inaba and Hough awarded them eight-point scores while Tonioli gave them a nine, leaving them with a 25-point score.

For the second dance, Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a tango to "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap. The scores improved for this dance as Inaba gave them a perfect 10 and Hough and Tonioli agreed on nine points each, giving them 28 points and putting them in the middle of the remaining pack at third place.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 316

Joey Graziadei, Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 34

Week 3 (Night 2): 36

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 25

Week 6: 29

Week 7 (Night 1): 28

Week 7 (Night 2): 27

Week 8 (Night 1): 30

Week 8 (Night 2): 28

The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei takes his charm and dancing skills into the final week of the season next to dance partner Jenna Johnson.

"I Won't Dance" by Erin Boheme featuring District 78 was the music for their first dance, a foxtrot. The pair came away with the best single performance of the week, earning the only perfect 30-point score with 10s from all three judges.

Graziadei and Johnson's second dance was a paso doble set to "Come Together" by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. While this dance was not perfect, Inaba and Tonioli awarded nines and Hough gave them a 10, totaling up to a 28-point overall score and putting them only a few points out of first place.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 322

Chandler Kinney, Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 23

Week 2: 24

Week 3 (Night 1): 36

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 27

Week 6: 29

Week 7 (Night 1): 30

Week 7 (Night 2): 30

Week 8 (Night 1): 2é

Week 8 (Night 2): 29

Former Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney kept up her impressive run of dancing, landing a spot in the finale with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Their first Week 8 dance was a salsa set to "Spicy Margarita" by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé. They earned 10 points each from Inaba and Tonioli while Hough gave a nine, totaling 29 points in all.

Hozier's "Too Sweet" was the music for Kinney and Armstrong's second dance as they performed a foxtrot. After a nine from Inaba and 10s from both Hough and Tonioli, they earned a second 29-point score and now sit as the leaders in overall points.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 33 three-hour finale will air on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, November 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET before streaming on Hulu the next day.