Dancing with the Stars 2024: All Cast Members Ranked by Week 1 Scores

Dancing with the Stars 2024 (DWTS) is officially underway as its cast of contestants moves forward from Week 1 with a wide range of scores.

Season 33 of the hit reality show brings back a veteran cast (see more about DWTS' Season 33 hosts and judges) to entertain fans weekly through the world of dance.

The 2024 DWTS cast was officially confirmed in early September, and after a few weeks of intense practice and training, the time came for this batch of celebs to show what they'd learned so far.

Dancing with the Stars 2024's Cast Scores Ranked

Ahead is a recap of the Week 1 dances and scores from every contestant in Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. The individual scores from all three judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli), the total score, the dance style, and the song each couple danced to are included.

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart - 15

Eric Roberts

Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts took the floor with DWTS veteran Britt Stewart in Week 1 to dance a cha-cha to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock & Roll."

All three judges awarded Roberts and Stewart a five-point score, giving them 15 points and putting them at the back of the competitor pack.

Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater - 16

Reginald VelJohnson

Dancing a salsa to "Motown Philly" by Boys II Men, Reginald VelJohnson (of Die Hard fame) put forth his best effort with professional dancer Emma Slater.

Season 33's oldest competitor (age 72) performed well as he and Slater earned 16 points (six from Inaba, five from Hough and Tonioli).

Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov - 17

Tori Spelling

Moving from Beverly Hills 90210 to a Los Angeles dance floor, actress Tori Spelling partnered with pro partner Pasha Pashkov. They danced a foxtrot to Pink's "Trustfall."

Inaba and Hough awarded Spelling and Pashkov six points, and Tonioli gave them five more points, bringing their total for the first week to 17.

Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa - 18

Anna Delvey

Former convict and influencer Anna Delvey approached Week 1 with DWTS rookie dancer Ezra Sosa, dancing a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Espresso."

With six-point scores across the board, Delvey and Sosa came out with 18 total points, tying for eighth place overall.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 18

Ilona Maher

Following her bronze medal performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics, USA rugby star Ilona Maher took the dance floor with veteran dancer Alan Bersten. Behind "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" by Shania Twain, they danced a cha-cha.

Like Delvey and Sosa, Maher and Bersten scored sixes from all the judges, landing an 18-point total score for Week 1.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko - 18

Brooks Nader

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader took the spotlight in a new arena next to DWTS professional Gleb Savchenko, dancing a tango to Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."

Continuing along the same trend, Nader and Savchenko earned a consistent six-point score from all three judges, giving them the third 18-point total of the night.

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy - 19

Phaedra Parks

Performing to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman," Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks danced a cha-cha with longtime DWTS veteran Val Chmerkovskiy.

Behind a seven-point score from Inaba and sixes from Hough and Tonioli, Parks and Chmerkovskiy finished with a 19-point performance.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber - 19

Jenn Tran

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran (see more about Jenn Tran's engagement here) teams up with pro dancer Sasha Farber for DWTS Season 33. They danced a cha-cha to Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" in Week 1.

Inaba gave Tran and Farber seven points while Hough and Tonioli both put up sixes, giving the duo 19 points overall in their first week.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 20

Danny Amendola

Two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola trades in his cleats for dance shoes alongside DWTS veteran Whitney Carson. Together, they performed a tango to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Hough awarded Amendola and Carson six points, and they got seven points each from Inaba and Tonioli, putting them at 20 points for the week.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 21

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei (known for starring on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) comes into DWTS Season 33, Week 1 alongside pro dancer Jenna Johnson. Their first dance was a cha-cha, performed to Tyler Hubbard's "Dancin' in the Country."

Earning seven points each from all three judges, Graziadei and Johnson finished Week 1 with 21 points, tying for the third-highest total of the week.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 21

Stephen Nedoroscik

After winning a bronze medal on the pommel horse in the 2024 Summer Olympics, USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik takes the dance floor with professional dancer Rylee Arnold. Their first dance was a jive set to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

Nedoroscik and Arnold matched Graziadei and Johnson's scores, earning sevens across the board for 21 points.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 22

Dwight Howard

Former NBA Champion and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard takes his dance moves to DWTS as the show's tallest competitor ever (6'11") next to pro dancer Daniella Karagach. In Week 1, they performed a salsa to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It."

Inaba awarded the pair eight points, while Hough and Tonioli awarded them seven each. Howard and Karagach placed second for the week with 22 points.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 23

Chandler Kinney

Former Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney entered DWTS Week 1 with her partner, pro dancer Brandon Armstrong, dancing a tango to Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go!"

Behind eights from Inaba and Tonioli and a seven from Hough, Kinney and Armstrong finished with 23 points, the highest total of any pair in Week 1.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 debut on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes arrive on Hulu the next day.

