After Weeks 1-6 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 33, the 2024 cast of contestants and their partners was cut in half.

DWTS 2024 has had no shortage of thrills behind its cast of contestants, which includes professional athletes, reality TV stars, and Hollywood legends.

Season 33 started on Disney+ with 13 celebrities and their professional dance partners on September 17, and it is over a month into the action. After the latest episode, only six of the original 13 couples live to dance another day, although the competition is growing tighter, with the highest scores seen all season.

Every Score From DWTS 2024 Season 33, Week 6

Ahead are the dance scores from every couple in Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars, Season 33.

This includes the pairs' total scores and the individual scores awarded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The rankings will list each couple by their total cumulative scores from all six weeks of competition to date.

For Halloween 2024, the competitors performed a new dance inspired by each celebrity's biggest fears and darkest nightmares. Six of the seven couples then competed in a dance-off round for three extra points. The seventh couple was granted immunity from the dance-off, which was earned for having the highest cumulative point total throughout the season.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 176

Alan Bersten, Ilona Maher

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 25

Week 6: 24

Olympic rugby bronze medalist Ilona Maher was tasked to dance a tango alongside partner Alan Bersten in Week 6, performing to Miley Cyrus' "Psycho Killer."

This dance earned eight-point scores across the board, giving them the lowest Week 6 total score at 24 points. They also have the lowest cumulative score at only 176 points across all six weeks.

Maher and Bersten's dance-off was against Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach as the four took on a cha-cha-cha performance to Ray Parker Jr.'s theme song from Ghostbusters. This ended in a loss for Maher and Bersten.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 177

Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 22

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 23

Week 3 (Night 2): 29

Week 4: 29

Week 5: 24

Week 6: 28

Dancing a contemporary routine, NBA Champion and All-Star Dwight Howard performed with partner Daniella Karagach with District 78's "Ring Around the Rosie" as their background music.

Inaba gave the pair the first perfect 10 of Season 33, while Hough and Tonioli both awarded nines, giving the duo a 28-point score for Week 6. This placed them in a four-way tie for the third-highest score of the week, although they are in second-to-last place by only one point with their 177-point cumulative score.

Howard and Karagach then danced against Maher and Bersten in the dance-off with a cha-cha-cha routine to Ray Parker Jr.'s theme song from Ghostbusters. They came out victorious in that one-on-one matchup.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber - 184 (Eliminated)

Sahsa Farber, Jenn Tran

Week 1: 19

Week 2: 19

Week 3 (Night 1): 31

Week 3 (Night 2): 31

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 24

Week 6: 28

The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran (famous for her break-up with Devin Strader) was assigned a contemporary dance in Week 6 with partner Sasha Farber. The dance was set to Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire."

Tran and Farber got a perfect 10 from Inaba and nine points apiece from both Hough and Tonioli, leaving them in the four-way tie for fourth place this week with 28 points. Their 184-point cumulative score left them in fifth place out of all seven couples.

In the dance-off, they went against Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold with a salsa dance set to Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line," which they lost.

Sadly, Tran and Farber were voted out of the competition after fan voting. They mark the seventh couple to be eliminated from DWTS 2024.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 192

Danny Amendola, Witney Carson

Week 1: 20

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 30

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 27

Week 6: 28

The Argentine tango was assigned to two-time Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and partner Whitney Carson for Week 6, for which they used RAVN's "Poison" as their song.

Earning 10 points from Inaba and nine each from Hough and Tonioli, they joined the four-way tie for Week 6's second-highest score at 28 points. They also sit directly in the middle of the pack with 192 cumulative points, placing them fourth out of the seven competitors.

Amendola and Carson utilized The Rocky Horror Picture Show's "Time Warp" in their dance-off battle against Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, dancing the jive. This dance-off ended in a loss for the former New England Patriots wide receiver.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 193

Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 32

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 24

Week 6: 28

Olympic bronze-medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and partner Rylee Arnold showed off a contemporary dance set to Hidden Citizens' "I Ran (So Far Away)" in Week 6.

Earning 10 points from Inaba and nine each from Hough and Toniolu, the pair was part of the four-way tie for second place this week with 28 total points. They rank in the upper half of the competition through six weeks at third place.

Nedoroscik and Arnold went into the dance-off against Tran and Farber as they were set to dance a salsa routine to Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line." The pommel horse phenom and his partner came out on top in that solo matchup.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 203

Jenna Johnson, Joey Graziadei

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 34

Week 3 (Night 2): 36

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 25

Week 6: 29

Another Argentine tango came from Joey Graziadei (star of The Bachelor Season 28) and partner Jenna Johnson as they danced to Róisín Murphy's "Ramalama (Bang Bang)."

The pair came out on top of the pack for Week 6 with 10s from Inaba and Tonioli and a nine from Hough, leaving them with 29 points. This ties them for the highest score of Week 6 and leaves them in second place in cumulative score with 203 points.

Graziadei and Johnson joined Amendola and Carson in the jive dance-off set to The Rocky Horror Picture Show's "Time Warp," which ended with a win for the reality TV star.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 204

Chandler Kinney, Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 23

Week 2: 24

Week 3 (Night 1): 36

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 27

Week 6: 29

Former Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney is already known for her dancing skills. She continues her run with partner Brandon Armstrong. They danced a Viennese waltz to Denmark + Winter's "Secret."

The pair performed admirably, earning nine points from Inaba and 10s from Hough and Tonioli. They tied for the week's top score with 29 points. They also sit on top of the competition with 204 cumulative points across all six weeks.

Kinney and Armstrong were exempt from the dance-off round thanks to that cumulative score.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 returns on Tuesday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, one week after the 2024 United States presidential election. The episode will air on Hulu the next day.

Catch up with the first five weeks of DWTS Season 33 scores below:

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 1 & 2 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 3 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 4 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 5 Scores