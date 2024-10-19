Week 5 of Dancing with the Stars 2024 (DWTS) sees the Season 33 crew of celebrities improving with impressive scores for the contestants and their partners.

DTWS 2024 started with 13 celebrity contestants on the dance floor, all aspiring to win in this unique arena. The group includes active and retired pro athletes, reality TV personalities, and legendary movie actors taking on the same task in front of millions of adoring fans.

The show's latest episode featured a double elimination as two more couples were sent home following Week 3's two episodes. The remaining nine pairings still hope to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and join the show's legacy of winners.

Who Is Left on Dancing with the Stars 2024 in Week 5?

Ahead are the scores for every dance in Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 4. This includes each couple's scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli (see more about the DWTS 2024 judges here).

This week's theme was "Dedication Night," giving every couple the chance to honor important figures who have pushed them forward and helped them become who they are today.

Each couple was awarded scores out of 40 points, with Week 4 bringing in a guest judge for the fourth score: DWTS veteran Mark Ballas, who won the competition three times (Season 6, Season 8, and Season 31).

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 125

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 22

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 23

Week 3 (Night 2): 29

Week 4: 29

NBA Champion/All-Star Dwight Howard danced to music recorded with his children ("Shoot for the Stars") behind a rumba with partner Daniella Karagach. He dedicated the performance to his children.

The pair earned eight points from Hough and seven points each from the other judges, giving Howard and Karagach the lowest panel score of the week: 29 points.

Taking all five episodes into account, this duo sits in ninth place overall

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 127

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Dancing to Yseult's "My Way," Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher danced a rumba with partner Alan Bersten. She dedicated her dance to her rugby sevens teammates, thanking them for their support and wanting to return from a performance she was not proud of the previous week.

The judges heaped massive praise on Maher for her improvement in Week 5. She and Bersten earned eight-point scores across the board, leaving them with 32 points for the week and tying them with four other couples.

Over all five weeks, the duo ranks in eighth place and has the second-lowest score of the remaining couples.

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy - 128

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 19

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Real Housewives veteran Phaedra Parks chose to honor her mother on "Dedication Night" with Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me." She danced a rumba with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The judges loved her performance, earning her eight points apiece for a 32-point total in Week 5.

After the first five weeks, Parks and Chmerkovskiy are in seventh place in terms of total combined score.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko - 132 (Eliminated)

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 20

Week 3 (Night 1): 28

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Week 4: 32

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader dedicated this week's dance to her three younger sisters, who helped her through her recent divorce. She danced to J Balvin & Willy William's "Mi Gente" with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Nader and Savchenko impressed the judging panel as all four judges awarded them eight points for a 32-point total. Unfortunately, this score was not enough combined with fan voting, as they were the fifth couple eliminated in Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber - 132

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 19

Week 2: 19

Week 3 (Night 1): 31

Week 3 (Night 2): 31

Week 4: 32

The Bachelorette Season 28's Jenn Tran took on a foxtrot in Week 5 with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. For her dedication, she chose "The Archer" by pop megastar Taylor Swift, whose music brought Tran up at her lowest point.

Tran and Farber earned eight-point scores from all four judges and were in a five-way tie for fourth place with 32 points. They now sit in fifth place for total score amongst the remaining couples.

[ Find out more about Jenn Tran's experience on The Bachelorette. ]

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 137

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 20

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 30

Week 4: 36

Former Super Bowl Champion and NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola danced a contemporary routine to X Ambassadors' "Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)" with partner Whitney Carson. He dedicated the dance to the late Mike Leach, his college football coach from Texas Tech University, who passed away in 2022.

Using his memory for a masterful performance, Amendola and Carson won the judges over with nines across the board, tying them for the top Week 5 score with 36 points.

They now sit with the fourth-highest total score for all five weeks in the competition.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 141

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 32

Week 4: 36

2024 Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik dedicated his latest performance to men's gymnastics after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He danced an Argentine tango to The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" with partner Rylee Arnold.

Hough gave the pair nine points while the other three judges agreed on eight points each, setting Nedoroscik and Arnold in third place with 36 points overall.

These two are now positioned in third place for the total competition, only eight points off of the lead.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong -148

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 23

Week 2: 24

Week 3 (Night 1): 36

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Week 4: 32

Former Disney Channel star and actress Chandler Kinney teamed up with partner Brandon Armstrong for a contemporary dance in Week 5. She honored her mother by dancing to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."

Kinney and Armstrong performed admirably, joining the fourth-place mob with a 32-point score in Week 5, earning eights from all four judges.

Following five excellent weeks of dancing, the pair is nearly at the top of the pack, sitting only one point behind the first-place total.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 149

Dancing with the Stars

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 34

Week 3 (Night 2): 36

Week 4: 36

Former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei brought his new fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, into his DWTS run by dedicating his Week 5 performance to her. For the dance, he performed a Viennese waltz with partner Jenna Johnson to Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

The pair impressed the entire judging panel and earned nines from everyone, tying them for the week's highest score with a 36-point round.

Their combined scores from all five weeks have them sitting with the highest overall score of any duo yet.

New Dancing with the Stars Season 33 episodes debut on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes arrive on Hulu the next day.

See the results from Dancing with the Stars Season 33's first three weeks here:

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 1 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 2 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 3 & 4 Scores