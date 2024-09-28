Dancing with the Stars 2024: All Remaining Cast Members Ranked by Weeks 1 & 2 Scores

Dancing with the Stars 2024 (DWTS) continues into Week 2 as fans look to find out the final scores from Season 33's cast of pro dancers and celebrities.

Behind movie stars, reality TV icons, and professional athletes, DWTS Season 33 includes a varied cast of famous celebrities taking the dance floor with the best pros in the game.

The new season kicked off on September 17 as all 13 celebrities took on their first dance challenge. No eliminations came in the first week, but for the second round, not every dancer who took the floor stayed in the competition.

Every Score from Dancing with the Stars 2024 Week 2

Below are the Week 2 scores from Dancing with the Stars Season 33, including the individual scores awarded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The theme for Season 33's second week was "Oscars Night."

Those scores will be combined with the dancers' scores from Week 1, and all eliminations will be listed as well.

See the full results from Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 1 here.

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart - 30

ABC

Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts (known for Runaway Train and The Dark Knight) teamed up with partner Britt Stewart for a waltz to The Godfather's (1972) "The Godfather Waltz" by Nino Rota and Carlo Savina.

Earning six points from Inaba, four from Hough, and five from Tonioli, the pair finished Week 2 with 15 points. They earned the same score in Week 1, giving them a total of 30 points overall.

Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater - 31

ABC

Actor Reginald VelJohnson revisited his most famous movie, 1988's Die Hard, dancing a paso doble to Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" alongside partner Emma Slater.

With Inaba's six points, Hough's four points, and Tonioli's five points, the actor behind Sergeant Al Powell totaled 15 points in Week 2. This was one point less than his and Slater's 16-point score in Week 1, giving them 31 points for both weeks.

Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa - 35 (ELIMINATED)

ABC

Influencer Anna Delvey and partner Ezra Sosa took on the challenge of a quickstep in Week 2, dancing to KT Tunstall's "Suddenly I See" from 2006's The Devil Wears Prada.

Inaba and Tonioli both gave Delvey and Sosa six points while Hough awarded them five, finishing with a 17-point second week. Combined with their first performance (18 points), their total added up to 35 points.

Unfortunately, this was not enough as Devley and Sosa were part of the first pair of couples eliminated in the double-elimination week. Finishing with the third-lowest total of all duos this season, they are out of the competition.

Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov - 36 (ELIMINATED)

ABC

Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling embraced music from 2017's The Greatest Showman next to partner Pasha Pashkov, dancing a rumba to "This Is Me."

Spelling and Pashkov earned seven points from Inaba and six each from Hough and Tonioli, which added up to a 19-point score. Combined with their first week, this gave them 36 points overall.

Sadly, just like Delvey and Sosa, they were eliminated in Week 2. Their 36 points ranked only one spot ahead of their fellow eliminated couple, ending Spelling's time on the series.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber - 38

ABC

Former The Bachelorette lead Jenn Tran took on a tango with partner Sasha Farber as they danced to "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody" from 2013's The Great Gatsby, performed by Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock.

Inaba and Hough awarded the duo six points while Tonioli went higher with seven, leaving Tran and Farber with 19 points in Week 2. This equaled their 19-point score from Week 1, leaving them with a total score of 38.

Read more about Jenn Tran's failed engagement from The Bachelorette.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko - 38

ABC

Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" from the same-titled 1980 movie served as the background music for Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and partner Gleb Savchenko as they danced a quickstep.

Behind six points from Hough and seven each from Inaba and Tonioli, Nader and Savchenko finished Week 2 with 20 points. This gave them 38 points in total after an 18-point first week, tying them for the eighth-highest combined score.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 39

ABC

2024 Olympic bronze medal rugby star Ilona Maher embraced 1987's Dirty Dancing, dancing the salsa to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' "(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life" with partner Alan Bersten

Behind seven-point scores from all three judges, Maher and Bersten finished with 21 total Week 2 points. Combined with their first week, they rank in seventh place with 39 points.

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy - 40

ABC

Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks and partner Val Chmerkovskiy took on Jennifer Hudson's hit Dreamgirls song "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going" from 2006 for a foxtrot dance in Week 2.

All three judges awarded Parks and Chmerkovskiy seven points for a 21-point total in their second week together. Combined with 19 points in Week 1, they currently rank sixth with 40 points.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 41

ABC

Two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Danny Amendola felt the need for speed in Week 2 alongside partner Witney Carson, dancing a jive to Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" from 1986's Top Gun and 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

Amendola and Carson earned sevens across the board from the judges for a 21-point total. This gives them 41 total points after finishing Week 1 with 20 points.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 43

ABC

Joey Graziadei takes his talents from The Bachelor to the dance floor next to partner Jenna Johnson, performing a rumba to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from 2018's A Star is Born.

Inaba gave the duo eight points while they got seven each from Hough and Tonioli, finishing Week 2 with 22 points. Combined with 21 points in Week 1, Graziadei and Johnson now sit tied for third place with 43 points.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 43

ABC

Two-time Olympic bronze medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik channeled his inner Man of Steel in Week 2, dancing a paso doble to John Williams' theme music from 1978's Superman with partner Rylee Arnold.

Behind eight points from Inaba and seven each from Hough and Tonioli, the Olympian impressed the crowd with a 22-point second-week performance. Combined with Week 1 (21 points), he and Arnold are tied for third place with 43 points.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 44

ABC

NBA Champion and eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard gave his best effort on a foxtrot to Ryan Gosling's "City of Stars" from La La Land with partner Daniella Karagach.

Inaba gave them eight points while Hough and Tonioli both awarded sevens, leaving Howard and Karagach with 22 points for Week 2. This matched their Week 1 score and has them as the current runner-ups with a 44-point total.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 47

ABC

Former dancer and Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney came out on top of the pack in Week 2, dancing a rumba to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Earning eight points apiece from all three judges, the pair finished with 24 points, the highest total of the week. Combine that with a Week-1-high 23 points, and they lead the competition with 47 points overall.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 debut on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes arrive on Hulu the next day.

