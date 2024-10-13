DWTS 2024 Cast: All Remaining Contestants & Partners, Ranked by Their Scores

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 33 continues into a double round of action as two more couples are eliminated after Weeks 1-3.

Current and former pro athletes, reality TV stars, and movie legends make up the star-studded cast of DWTS 2024, all of them in search of glory on the dance floor. The winner joins a long list of celebrity dance icons and goes home with the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Season 33 kicked off on September 17 with 13 celebrities and their professional dance partners. Week 2 saw a double elimination, and the show delivered another double-elimination situation following a two-episode Week 3 event.

Every Score from Dancing with the Stars 2024 Week 3

Ahead are the results from every dance in Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 3, which was a double-episode event. Included will be the individual scores awarded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli (see more about the DWTS 2024 judges here) along with each episode's guest judge.

The first night of Week 3 used a "Soul Train Night" theme, and it featured Emmy-nominated actress Rosie Perez as a guest judge. The second night was themed "Hair Metal Night," and the program brought in former Kiss bassist/singer Gene Simmons for a guest judge spot.

Due to these episodes having an extra judge, each couple was awarded a score out of 40 points rather than 30 points, which is the norm for DWTS scoring.

Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater - 73 (Eliminated)

Week 1: 16

Week 2: 15

Week 3 (Night 1): 21

Week 3 (Night 2): 21

Die Hard star Reginald VelJohnson and partner Emma Slater started Week 3 with a Foxtrot to "I Can See Clearly Now" by Johnny Nash. Inaba awarded them six points while the other three judges held up five-point scores for a 21-point total.

Their second dance was set to Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock" as they danced the cha-cha-cha. They were awarded the same scores as they were for their first dance (six from Inaba, five from all three other judges), giving them a second 21-point dance for a total of 42 points in Week 3.

Sadly, this score was not enough to move VelJohnson and Slater forward as they were one of two couples sent home in the double elimination.

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart - 76 (Eliminated)

Week 1: 15

Week 2: 15

Week 3 (Night 1): 24

Week 3 (Night 2): 22

Alongside pro partner Britt Stewart, Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts took on the challenge of dancing a foxtrot to Al Green's "Let's Stay Together." Behind seven points from Inaba, six from Perez and Tonioli, and five from Hough, the pair earned 24 total points on the first night.

Their second dance was a paso doble with Warrant's "Cherry Pie" as their music. They were awarded six points apiece from Inaba and Hough while Perez and Tonioli gave them five points each, adding up to 22 points for that dance and 46 overall for Week 3.

Coming in with the second-lowest score of the week ahead of VelJohnson and Slater, Roberts and Stewarts joined the other couple in elimination as they were knocked out of DWTS Season 33.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 95

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Set to Labelle's "Lady Marmalade," Olympic bronze medal rugby star Ilona Maher and partner Alan Bersten danced a foxtrot together. Inaba and Perez gave the duo eight points while Hough and Tonioli put up sevens on their placards, giving their first dance a 30-point total score.

Maher then let her emotions out after performing a Jive set to Quiet Riot's "Cum On Feel the Noize," coming down hard on herself for an error. This did not hurt much as she and Bersten got seven points from Inaba and Simmons and six from Hough and Tonioli, finishing with 26 points

Those scores set the duo right in the middle of the pack with 56 points total in Week 3.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 96

Week 1: 22

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 23

Week 3 (Night 2): 29

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach were tasked with performing a cha-cha-cha in Week 3, which they did with Earth, Wind, & Fire's "Let's Groove" playing. Earning five points from Hough and six from the other three judges, this dance earned them 23 total points.

For the second dance, Howard and Karagach danced a paso doble set to "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith. This performance went much better as Inaba gave them eight points and the other three judges all awarded sevens, totaling 29 points.

Both dances gave them a combined 52 points for the week.

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy - 96

Week 1: 19

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Former Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks came into the first dance of Week 3 with partner Val Chmerkovskiy with a quickstep set to "Think" by Aretha Franklin. This dance earned eight points each from Inaba and Perez along with seven from Hough and Tonioli, giving them a 30-point performance.

For Hair Metal Night, Parks and Chmerkovskiy used Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name" for their paso doble dance. Gene Simmons gave the pair five points while the other judges were in unison with seven points each, leaving them with 26 points.

Combining the two dances, this duo finished Week 3 with 56 points, good for a tie for seventh place.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko - 99

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 20

Week 3 (Night 1): 28

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader danced the night away to Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing," performing a rumba with partner Gleb Savchenko. This dance earned seven points from all four judges, totaling 28 overall.

For the second night, the duo danced a cha-cha-cha set to "Nothin' But a Good Time" by Poison. Simmons gave them nine points while the rest held up eight-point cards, upping their total to 33 points.

Nader and Savchenko's 61-point third week ranked them in fifth place.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber - 100

Week 1: 19

Week 2: 19

Week 3 (Night 1): 31

Week 3 (Night 2): 31

Alicia Keys' "Fallin'" served as the music for a Viennese Waltz from The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and partner Sasha Farber. Hough awarded them seven points while they got eight points from all three other judges, which rounded out to 31 total points.

Their second dance was a paso doble set to Europe's "The Final Countdown." This time, Simmons awarded seven points while the rest of the panel gave eight points each, again leaving them with 31 points.

Tran and Farber's Week 3 performance ended with 62 points, ranking them in a tie for third place.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 101

Week 1: 20

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 30

Dancing to The Jackson 5's "Dancing Machine," the foxtrot was the dance of choice for Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and partner Witney Carson. They came away with a 30-point score, earning eight points from Inaba and Perez along with seven from Hough and Tonioli.

The second dance was a paso doble as Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" played behind them. Simmons gave the duo nine points while all three other judges gave them seven, matching their 30-point score from the first night.

Those scores added up to 60 points overall for Week 3, landing them in sixth place.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 105

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 32

Stephen Nedoroscik, famous for his 2024 Olympic bronze medal in gymnastics, danced a quickstep to Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" with partner Rylee Arnold. They performed well enough to earn 30 total points, receiving eights from Inaba and Perez while Hough and Tonioli gave seven points each.

Their next dance was a foxtrot set to Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." They improved on their previous score by earning eight points from all four judges, leaving them with 32 points.

Nedoroscik and Arnold left Week 3 tied with Tran and Farber for third place with 62 points.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 113

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 34

Week 3 (Night 2): 36

The Bachelor veteran Joey Graziadei put forth his best week yet in Week 3 with partner Jenna Johnson, starting with a jive set to The Isley Brothers' "Shout." Inaba and Perez gave them nine points and they got eight from Hough and Tonioli, finishing the first dance with 34 points.

Their second night was even better as they danced a tango to the Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane." This dance earned them nines across the board for a 36-point round.

Graziadei and Johnson came out on top of the pack in Week 3 with 70 points from both dances combined.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 116

Week 1: 23

Week 2: 24

Week 3 (Night 1): 36

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Coming in strong once again were former dancer and Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, dancing a cha-cha-cha to Run-DMC's "It's Tricky." The two earned the highest scores seen this season, earning nines across the board for a 36-point total.

Their second dance was a jive set to Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It." Simmons gave this dance nine points while the three regular judges settled on eight points each, adding up to 33 points.

After an impressive performance, Kinney and Armstrong were the Week 3 runner-ups with 69 total points.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 debut on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes arrive on Hulu the next day.

