Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 33 embraced a Disney theme for its fifth week as just over half of the contestants and pro partners remain in the competition.

DWTS 2024 features celebrities from all corners of the entertainment world, giving pro athletes, award-winning actors, and reality TV stars a chance to strut their stuff. The winner joins a long list of past stars who have taken home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, earning them bragging rights with their fellow competitors.

The new season began on September 17 with 13 celebrities and their professional dance partners. While the first two weeks sent home two couples each, the competition is now running full steam ahead as one couple's time on the show ends with each new episode.

Every Score from DWTS 2024 Season 33, Week 5

Ahead are the scores from every couple's dance in Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 5.

This will include the pairs' total scores along with the individual scores awarded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli (see more about the DWTS 2024 judges here). They will be ranked by their total scores added up from the entire competition.

Week 5 does not feature a guest judge the way Week 4 did, and scores go back to the normal 30-point grade, with each judge awarding a score out of 10 points.

Additionally, the remaining eight couples were split into two teams for team dances that took place after the main competition, with both teams dancing freestyle.

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach - 150

Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 22

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 23

Week 3 (Night 2): 29

Week 4: 29

Week 5: 24

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was tasked with dancing a tango in Week 5 with partner Daniella Karagach. They performed their routine with Owl City's "When Can I See You Again?" from 2012's Wreck-It Ralph playing behind them.

Howard and Karagach continued to perform well, earning eight points from each of the three judges for a 24-point total for the week. This tied for the fifth-highest total of the week with three other couples

Overall, the pair have the lowest point total for the entire competition with 150 points.

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy - 152 (Eliminated)

Phaedra Parks, Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 24

"Cruella De Vil" from Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) played behind Real Housewives veteran Phaedra Parks and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, as they performed a jazz dance.

Earning eights across the board from all three judges, the duo came in a tie for fifth place in Week 5 with 24 points.

While Parks and Chmerkovskiy tied for the second-lowest total score through five weeks with 152 points, they did not perform well in fan voting. This led to them being eliminated this week, ending their journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten - 152

Alan Bersten, Ilona Maher

Week 1: 18

Week 2: 21

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 26

Week 4: 32

Week 5: 25

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher teamed up with partner Alan Bersten for a jazz dance set to "Surface Pressure," heard in 2021's Encanto.

Carrie Ann Inaba gave the pair a nine-point score while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli came in slightly lower with eights. This gave them a 25-point score for Week 3, tied for the third-highest of the week.

After five weeks, Maher and Bersten tied for the second-lowest point total with 152 points overall, although they remain in the competition.

Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold - 155

Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold

Week 1: 21

Week 2: 22

Week 3 (Night 1): 30

Week 3 (Night 2): 32

Week 4: 36

Week 5: 24

Utilizing "A Star is Born" from 1997's Hercules, Olympic bronze-medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik danced a charleston with partner Rylee Arnold.

All three judges held up eight points on their scorecards, leaving the pair in a four-way tie for fifth place in Week 5 with 24 points.

With 155 points through the first five weeks, Nedoroscik and Arnold are tied for the fourth-highest score of any couple.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong - 155

Chandler Kinney, Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 23

Week 2: 24

Week 3 (Night 1): 36

Week 3 (Night 2): 33

Week 4: 32

Former Disney Channel star Chandler Kinney got to dive into her own on-screen history for her paso doble with partner Brandon Armstrong. Together, they danced to "We Own the Night," which came from Kinney's movie, 2020's Zombies 2.

Continuing their excellent trend of scores, the duo was awarded nine points from each judge, tying them for the top score of Week 5 with 27 points.

Kinney and Armstrong now sit tied with Nedoroscik and Arnold for the fourth-highest total amongst the couples at 155 points.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber - 156

Sasha Farber, Jenn Tran

The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran (famous for her break-up with Devin Strader) took on the challenge of a rumba dance with partner Sasha Farber in Week 5. Taking to the Disney theme, they used "Kiss the Girl" from 1993's The Little Mermaid for their music.

Earning eight points each from the three judges, the duo ended up with 24 points for the week, tying them for the fifth and lowest score of any couple in Week 5.

Thankfully, their past few performances leave them with 156 points overall, which is the third-highest point total of the eight remaining groups.

Danny Amendola & Witney Carson - 164

Danny Amendola, Witney Carson

Former Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and partner Witney Carson took the Disney theme quite liberally for their jazz dance in Week 5. For their music, they selected NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," one of over a dozen hit songs on the soundtrack for Disney and Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine.

This choice worked out beautifully for the pair, as they earned three nine-point scores from the judges for a 27-point total, tied for the highest score in Week 5.

Combine that high mark with four previous solid weeks of dancing, and Amendola and Carson now sit in second place overall with 164 points.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson - 174

Jenna Johnson, Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor veteran Joey Graziadei utilized "Trashin' the Camp" from 1999's Tarzan for his Week 5 samba with partner Jenna Johnson.

The two were awarded eight points each from Inaba and Hough while Tonioli went higher with a nine, giving them 25 points in all, tied for the week's third-highest score.

Even though they did not win the week, Graziadei and Johnson are running away with the competition thus far, sitting with the highest total score from all five weeks at 174 points.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 debut on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes arrive on Hulu the next day.

See the results from the first four episodes below:

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 1 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 2 Scores

Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Week 3/4 Scores