Deadpool 3 Soundtrack Released: Listen to All 18 Songs

The soundtrack for Deadpool & Wolverine has been officially unveiled, bringing with it some super-powered bangers for fans to listen to.

Past Deadpool movies utilized their soundtracks for all kinds of songs, ranging from fun needle drops like "Shoop" by Salt-N-Pepa and "9-5" by Dolly Parton to legitimate plot motifs like "Careless Whisper" by George Michael and "Take on Me" by A-ha.

Further, there is a wide range of genres encompassed in songs from past Deadpool movies — a trend Deadpool & Wolverine looks to be continuing.

[ Marvel Takes Action to Prevent Deadpool and Wolverine Spoilers from Spreading ]

Listen to Deadpool & Wolverine's Soundtrack

The official soundtrack for Deadpool & Wolverine was announced on July 17, and fans can now listen to it below:

Marvel Studios

The soundtrack's official title is Deadpool & Wolverine Van Jamz features 18 songs:

"Only You (And You Alone)" - The Platters

"Bye Bye Bye" - *NSYNC

"Angel of the Morning" - Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

"Slash" - Stray Kids

"Glamorous" - Fergie

"Iris" - The Goo Goo Dolls

"The Power of Love" - Huey Lewis & The News

"I'm a Ramblin' Man" - Waylon Jennings

"You Belong to Me" - Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)

"The Lady in Red" - Chris de Burgh

"I'm With You" - Avril Lavigne

"The Greatest Show (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version)" - Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

"You're the One That I Want" - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

"I'll Be Seeing You" - Jimmy Durante

"Make Me Lose Control" - Eric Carmen

"You're All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)" - Aretha Franklin

"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" - Green Day

"LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine)" - Rob Simonsen

The Wide Range of Deadpool & Wolverine Van Jamz

The 18 songs on "Deadpool & Wolverine Van Jamz" cover a wide range, much like the soundtracks from both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Genres range from dance-pop like "Bye Bye Bye" to show tunes like "You're the One That I Want." Lyrical content stretches from the romantic "The Lady in Red" to the family-friendly "The Greatest Show."

Speaking of "The Greatest Show," Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is one of the credited artists on the track. Of course, Jackman starred in 2017's The Greatest Showman, the movie from which the song originates.

Another movie hit on the track list is "Power of Love" from 1985's Back to the Future. This is an interesting addition, given that Back to the Future is a time-travel movie and Deadpool & Wolverine is about dimensional travel.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine on The Direct:

Deadpool 3 Spoilers: The 12 Biggest Reveals So Far

Deadpool and Wolverine's Unsurprising Post-Credits Scene Count Confirmed

Why Is Deadpool and Wolverine Rated R? Adult Scenes & Age Restriction Explained