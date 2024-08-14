Luis D. Ortiz's departure from Million Dollar Listing: New York shocked the diehard fandom of the Bravo reality series.

Luis debuted in Season 2 of Million Dollar Listing: New York, announcing his presence with oozing charisma and an approachable personality.

He eventually became a fan-favorite in the series as he consistently created incredible connections with his peers and clients.

Why Did Luis Leave Million Dollar Listing?

Luis D. Ortiz

Luis D. Ortiz, 37, is a real estate salesperson who worked for Douglas Elliman, New York's largest residential real estate brokerage firm.

The Puerto Rico native has been one of the main stars of Million Dollar Listing: New York for five seasons, joining Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant.

Ortiz revealed (via the Daily Dish in July 2016) that he was "stepping away" from the series and real estate to pursue other endeavors.

The Million Dollar Listing alum admitted that it was a "tough" decision since he believed that he was "at the peak of [his] game:"

"It was tough because first of all, I didn't know that that was what I needed to do. I always ignored that that could be a possibility because I'm at the peak of my game and doing better today than I've ever done in my career."

Ortiz then unveiled that real estate "wasn't making [him] happy" anymore, explaining why he made the call to take a step back:

"So why would I think that? But when I realized that it wasn't making me happy, it was a hard decision to make because then you say you have built a career that is allowing you to do so well or you're doing so well, but yet doesn't make you happy — so the decision has to be which one do I choose? So I chose happiness."

In February 2017, Ortiz confirmed in a post on Facebook that he decided to move to Paris, leaving New York behind:

"I can’t believe a month ago I decided to move to Paris and, in three days from now it will actually happen. Always trust your gut! Don’t ignore it, or worst, convince it that is wrong."

While his move to Paris led many to believe he wouldn't be part of future seasons of Million Dollar Listing: New York, Ortiz shocked everyone when he decided to return and give real estate another go in Season 8 in 2019.

During a Season 8 episode, he reflected on returning to Million Dollar Listing: New York and the world of real estate, comparing it to couples getting back together after a breakup:

"It's like we took some time off. We had a relationship, we broke up, and now we're back again and she's more beautiful than she was before. I have to admit that I missed this city a lot."

However, his comeback did not last long since he departed the series again in the Season 8 finale, revealing (via Bravo) that he was moving back to Puerto Rico with his family:

"I know you guys have gotten used to seeing me again. I've gotten used to speaking to you again, but I'm moving to Puerto Rico. I'm moving to my hometown with Leela and her mother. Why? Because when I brought Leela to Puerto Rico, I saw her face and I saw her energy. We're gonna try for a year, maybe two years, and just focus every minute on this baby girl..."

It was Ortiz's final appearance in Million Dollar Listing: New York since the show was canceled after Season 9.

After moving back to Puerto Rico, Luis' relationship with his ex, Nikita, turned sour, and the pair parted ways. She took their daughter, Leela, to the United Kingdom and accused him of domestic abuse.

While promoting his new Netflix series, The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, Luis appeared on Good Day NY in June 2021 to deny Nikita's allegations:

"Regardless of what's been said, you've known me for millions of years, and everybody that's known me for millions of years... I am a saint. I love my family and I've always been a family man, and I will continue to do what I have to do, but on my own personal time and in my privacy."

Meanwhile, Luis' Netflix series, The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, featured luxury rental properties worldwide. The show premiered on the streaming service on June 18, 2021 and lasted for two seasons.

A quick look at Luis' Instagram account shows that he deleted all his posts, suggesting he wants to enjoy his private life outside the limelight.

All seasons of Million Dollar Listing: New York are streaming on Peacock.

