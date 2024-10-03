Heartstopper Season 3 brings back most of its core cast members led by Joe Locke and Kit Connor while also adding exciting new additions like Hayley Atwell and Jonathan Bailey.

Netflix's coming-of-age romance series is set to embrace a more mature season as Nick and Charlie deal with the complex realities of life, such as the importance of mental health, sex, and university ambitions.

Season 3 is also expected to address last season's cliffhanger ending where Charlie contemplates sending Nick his "I love you" message.

Heartstopper Season 3 premiered on Netflix on October 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Heartstopper Season 3

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring

Joe Locke

Joe Locke returns as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper Season 3.

Charlie is a student at Truham Grammar School who is in a relationship with Nick Nelson.

At the start of Season 3, he is contemplating whether or not he will finally tell Nick that he loves him, but he has concerns over the timing since his boyfriend will leave for a three-week vacation.

He is also dealing with his mental health while also trying to explore the sexual side of his connection with Nick.

Locke recently appeared as Teen in Agatha All Along (read more about Locke's role in the MCU Disney+ series).

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson

Kit Connor

Kit Connor is back as Nick Nelson, Charlie's boyfriend and a popular student of Truham Grammar School due to his affiliation with the school's rugby team.

While Charlie ponders on telling his boyfriend about his feelings, Nick wants to talk to him about his struggles surrounding his mental health which often lead to drastic effects, such as an eating disorder and self-harm.

Elsewhere, Nick also contemplates leaving the university to start fresh.

Connor is known for his roles in His Dark Materials, Grandpa's Great Escape, and Rocketman.

William Gao - Tao Xu

William Gao

William Gao reprises his role as Tao Xu, Charlie's best friend and a member of the Paris Squad (aka the name of Charlie and Nick's close circle of friends).

Tao and Elle's relationship experiences a minor setback in Season 3 after Elle decides to enroll in an art school. Despite that, the pair still manage to grow stronger together by exploring intimacy in a whole different way.

Heartstopper is Gao's first major acting credit.

Tobie Donovan - Isaac Henderson

Tobie Donovan

Tobie Donovan's Isaac Henderson is another member of Charlie and Nick's close circle.

Isaac revealed in Heartstopper Season 2 that he is asexual and potentially aromantic as well.

At the beginning of Season 3, Charlie tells him to share the news about his sexuality with others, but he decides to keep it to himself for now due to being scared that they might judge him.

Similar to William Gao, Heartstopper is also Donovan's first major acting credit.

Cormac Hyde-Corrin - Harry Greene

Cormac Hyde-Corrin

Cormac Hyde-Corrin plays Harry Greene, Charlie's bully and Nick's classmate at Truham Grammar School.

Harry always gives Charlie and Nick a hard time, and fans are hoping that he gets a taste of his own medicine in Season 3.

Hyde-Corrin has credits in Office Royale and Napoleon.

Yasmin Finney - Elle Argent

Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney is back as Elle Argent, another close friend of Charlie and Nick who is in a relationship with Tao.

A good chunk of Elle's storyline in Heartstopper Season 3 mainly revolves around her enrollment in an art school due to her passion for art.

Elle's art becomes popular on social media and this even leads to her guesting at a local radio station.

Finney is known for her roles in Doctor Who and Mars.

Rhea Norwood - Imogen Heaney

Rhea Norwood

Rhea Norwood portrays Imogen Heaney, Nick's friend who is unsure about her sexuality.

After feeling a connection with Sahar at the end of Season 2, Imogen decides to put a halt on her feelings with the girl since she wants to explore more of her sexuality, especially after realizing at some point in Season 3 that she never really liked boys.

Norwood starred in Your Christmas or Mine 2, Consent, and Kill Them with Kindness.

Corinna Brown - Tara Jones

Corinna Brown

Tara Jones (played by Corinna Brown) is a popular girl at Truham Grammar School who had her own journey of self-discovery in the past two seasons. She is also a close friend of Nick and Charlie.

In Heartstopper Season 3, Tara and her relationship with Darcy take the spotlight.

Right off the bat in Episode 1, the pair talked about living arrangements, with Tara telling Darcy that she needs to move in with her grandmother because she wants her personal space back (No, they did not break up).

Fans may recognize Brown for her roles in Trial 22, Doctors, and The Show Must Go Online.

Kizzy Edgell - Darcy Olsson

Kizzy Edgell

Kizzy Edgell is back as Darcy Olsson, Tara's girlfriend who begins to explore identifying themselves as non-binary at some point in Heartstopper Season 3.

While Darcy is heartbroken over moving out from Tara's place, the connection between the two lovers grows stronger as the season progresses.

Heartstopper is Edgell's only major acting credit.

Jenny Walser - Tori Spring

Jenny Walser

Jenny Walser returns as Tori Spring, Charlie's older sister who acts as his support system amid his mental health problems.

Walser's other major credit includes playing Louise Wrigley in one episode of Call the Midwife.

Hayley Atwell - Diane

Hayley Atwell

Joining the cast of Heartstopper Season 3 is Hayley Atwell as Diane, Nick's outgoing aunt and a psychiatrist.

In Season 3, Diane takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca while imparting some noteworthy advice about his relationship with Charlie.

Atwell is a cast member of several notable films and TV shows, such as Mission Impossible 7, Black Mirror, and Blinded by the Light.

MCU fans may also recognize Atwell for her role as Peggy Carter in various Marvel projects.

Eddie Marsan - Geoff

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan is part of Heartstopper Season 3's cast as Geoff, Charlie's therapist who helps him deal with his mental health issues.

Marsan can be seen in Supacell, The World's End, and 21 Grams.

Jonathan Bailey - Jack Maddox

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey guest stars in Heartstopper Season 3 as Jack Maddox, Charlie's celebrity crush and famous classicist.

Bailey is set to appear alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth movie.

The actor also has credits in Bridgerton, Crashing, and Broadchurch.

Darragh Hand - Michael Holden

Darragh Hand

Darragh Hand makes his debut in Season 3 as Michael Holden, a love interest for Charlie's sister, Tori, who is described by showrunner Alice Oseman (via Netflix) as someone who is “quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition.”

Hand's notable credits include Grace, Silent Witness, and Wake Wood.

All episodes of Heartstopper Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.