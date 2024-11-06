One of the personalities on the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) is Racquel Chevremont's ex-husband, Corey Baylor.

The world of the Real Housewives franchise has continued to grow, dominating the reality TV space with its myriad of localized spin-offs and special crossover series (like 2023's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip).

In RHONY Season 15, word of Racquel Chevremont's ex-husband Corey Baylor came up, causing a surge in interest in who the mystery man is.

4 Things To Know About RHONY's Corey Baylor

Corey Baylor

Corey Baylor Went to Harvard

Little is known about Racquel Chevremont's ex-husband, Corey Baylor, but fans have been able to uncover a few details about him.

One of these fun facts audiences discovered is that Baylor attended and graduated from Harvard University.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the RHONY-adjacent New Yorker graduated from Harvard with his Master's in Business Administration after receiving a Bachelor's in Business Administration—Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Tax from Howard University, which is based in Washington, D.C.

Corey Is a Successful CEO

As for where Corey Baylor is now, he is working as a successful CEO in New York City.

He owns and operates HBx Capital Management LLC, a New York private equity firm he started in 2022. HBx Capital Management LLC specializes in asset acquisition to drive shareholder value.

He also serves as CEO and chairman for Iliad Global Logistics Holdings LLC, which he describes on LinkedIn as "an international ocean and air freight forwarder logistics business specializing in global logistics services."

Baylor is a busy man. Since June 2024, he has been the Co-Chairman and Managing Member of Toropoint Financial Holdings LLC.

Corey Filed for Divorce in 2013

Some may wonder when Corey Baylor and RHONY star Racquel Chevremont officially split. Well, it seems to have been over a decade since it all went down between the two.

Baylor filed for divorce from the reality TV star in January 2013 (per Trellis Law).

While the specifics of the divorce remain a private matter between the two, the reason behind the split likely had to do with Chevremont's coming out as a queer woman around that time.

Speaking in a Real Housewives confessional on the subject (as transcribed by Bravo), Chevremont told the network that meeting her now co-star and fellow queer woman, Jenna Lyons, was a massive moment in her life.

Chevremont posited when she met Lyons, her new friend was "in the middle of a divorce and coming out," and seeing what Lyons was going through "validated" Chevremont's experience:

"I met Jenna in 2012, just as she was in the middle of a divorce and coming out, and I was doing the same. It almost validated what I was going through. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not met someone else who was going through the exact same thing."

Corey & Racquel Have Two Kids Together

During their time together, Corey Baylor and Racquel Chevremont welcomed two children into the world, whom they still co-parent.

Named Corey Jr. and Elle, the two kids still live with their mother in New York City and often appear in RHONY Instagram content.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 continues with new episodes dropping on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m.