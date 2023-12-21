The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 is back for a refreshing take on the iconic franchise anchored by previous cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Real Housewives spin-off made its premiere on Peacock on Thursday, December 14, and it consists of a cast of former contestants as they embark on a luxurious vacation to Marrakech "for the trip of a lifetime."

Every Main Cast Member of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Luann de Lesseps

Joining the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 is Luann de Lesseps.

de Lesseps is a franchise mainstay of Real Housewives, starring in the first 13 of the 14 seasons of the hit reality series.

Aside from being involved as a cast member in Real Housewives, de Lesseps is also the star of #CountessAndFriends, a cabaret show where she sings songs about her life.

In Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4's premiere, de Lesseps jokes about returning to St. Barths, telling her fellow cast members, "It's like going back to the haunted pirate house."

The Real Housewives alumna opts to take shelter in a private bungalow room with the chief goal of finding a new pirate.

Ramona Singer

Returning to the Real Housewives world is Ramona Singer.

Singer was included in 13 seasons of the hit reality series while also starring in the debut season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In Season 4, Ramona reunites with her best friend, Sonja Morgan, and they share a room in the primary bedroom.

The pair is touted as the best duo of The Real Housewives of New York City, and seeing them back together is a delight for fans.

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley is part of the refreshing cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

While some of her fellow cast members starred in The Real Housewives of New York City for almost the entirety of the show's run, Medley was only featured between Season 7 and Season 12.

In Season 4, Dorinda is patterned with Kelly, with the latter telling the crew that she has a history with the former.

During the confessional, Kelly says that other "people" (it's unknown if the other cast members or crew) warned her about Dorinda's temper. When Dorinda finds out, she brushes it off, saying, "I don't know who the people are. It's kind of powerful."

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Kelly Killoren Bensimon is a former model and the former editor of Elle Accessories who takes part in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

At the beginning of Season 4, Bensimon admits that she is nervous, considering that she was recently divorced and in a bad place mentally when she made her first appearance in Real Housewives of New York City.

Despite that, Bensimon brushes it off, telling audiences, "I just want to chill, drink rose, and be naked."

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan is a renowned entrepreneur, model, and alumna of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Morgan is a proud owner of her own fashion, shoe, and perfume line, namely Sonja Morgan New York, Sonja Morgan by French Sole, and Sonja Margon New York Parfum, respectively.

While she reunites with her Real Housewives bestie Ramona Singer, the pair is involved in an argument after she calls out Morgan for being a fake friend, telling her, "When you stop filming with us, you dump us."

Eventually, though, the close friends patch things up after Kelly Bensimon intervenes.

Kristen Taekman

Kristen Taekman is a model who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City Seasons 6 and 7.

Taekman was previously in a riff with fellow cast member Ramona Singer in Season 6 after they splashed wine on one another over gossip.

In Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, Taekman is once again part of drama. While she quietly observes and waits for Singer's first tantrum, Taekman clashes with Dorinda Medley after joking about her being put on pause.

Taekman tells Medley, “Your show, as it was, doesn’t exist anymore. We’re both on the same show right now so call it fired, call it paused.”

Taekman looks ready to witness the downfall of the other cast members as Season 4 progresses.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 is now streaming on Peacock.