The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Unmasky returns to lead the cast of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2.

Season 2 of the hit reality show from Netflix focuses on the gripping world of high-end real estate business. The series spotlights the lives of Mauricio's company, The Agency, and its agents and their families.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 22.

Every Main Cast Member of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2

Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky

Instagram: @mumansky18

Mauricio Unmansky, the owner of The Agency and a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is at the center of 2024's Buying Beverly Hills Season 2.

The show's sophomore run tackles the ramifications of Mauricio and his wife's, Kyle Richards, separation (the couple parted ways, via Us Weekly, in July 2023 after 27 years of being together).

Season 2's trailer teased a heavy conversation between Mauricio and his daughters about the separation, noting that he wanted to save it:

“I wanted to do everything possible to save it. [She said,] ‘I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like we are separated.’”

In Episode 1, an extended look at Mauricio's tough conversation with his daughters was shown, giving viewers more details about Kyle Richards' departure in his life:

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So, you know, your mom came and she talked to me and she said, ‘I think I need space.' I need to have, you know, some time and a clear head, and maybe I’ll go spend a month in Aspen.”

Farrah Brittany

Farrah Brittany

Instagram: @farrahbritt

Farrah Brittany is Kyle Richards' eldest daughter and Mauricio Umansky's stepdaughter who is also part of The Agency.

Farrah, 35, is passionate about real estate, and Mauricio played a huge part in it since she saw how he worked hard to establish his own company.

In September 2023, it was confirmed that Farrah and her fiancé, Alex Manos, broke off their engagement. A report from The Messenger stated that "the dynamic of [the pair's] relationship had changed" since the proposal in 2021.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Farrah confirmed that her split with Alex will play out in Season 2, saying, "[It's a] very sensitive subject to be playing out on TV, but it is what it is."

She described the decision as something "really hard" to do:

"It was really hard. The whole season, I was dealing with a lot, obviously, trying to focus on my career having so much going on in the family, in my own personal relationship."

Alexia Umansky

Alexia Umansky

Instagram: @alexiaumansky

27-year-old Alexia Umansky is one of Mauricio's daughters and a respected real estate agent in The Agency.

Aside from dealing with Mauricio and Kyle Richards' separation, Alexia told People that she is still "super nervous" about showing the ups and downs of her life in the reality series:

"I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made. It's really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you're trying so hard to make it and prove something."

Sophia Umansky

Sophia Umansky

Instagram: @sophiakylieee

Another one of Mauricio's daughters, Sophia Umansky, joins the fun in Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 in 2024.

Sophia took Mauricio and Kyle's breakup hard, admitting in Episode 1 that their lives have “just changed so much:”

“We only even found out there was any issues just a few months ago and now it’s just, like, things change so quickly.”

24-year-old Sophia is also a runway model, appearing in the New York Fashion Week in 2019 and Matt Sarafa's show in 2022.

Ben Belack

Ben Belack

Instagram: @benbelack

Ben Belack, the director of residential estates at The Agency, has over 10 years of experience in real estate.

Aside from his extensive background in property selling, Ben is also an actor best known for his roles in Jane the Virgin and Veronica Mars.

Ben also has his own YouTube channel, "Living in Los Angeles - Ben Belack," where he showcases stunning house tours of multi-million dollar homes.

Joey Ben-Zvi

Joey Ben-Zvi

Instagram: @joeybenzvi

Joey Ben-Zvi is a bonafide agent of the Ben Belack group at The Agency.

Joey is considered by many as one of the breakout stars of Season 1, and he hopes to continue his streak of wins in the realm of real estate in Season 2.

It is all about business and financial gain for Joey in the brand-new season as he moves on from a possible romantic encounter with Alexia in the show's debut run.

Melissa Platt

Melissa Platt

Instagram: @melissaplatt_

Melissa Platt, a real estate agent at The Agency that handles the company's Dallas and Beverly Hills offices, returns in Season 2.

Melissa is a fierce and highly respected agent who has extensive experience in the world of real estate. She even sold properties to high-valued clients, such as former NBA player Chandler Parsons.

In Season 1, Melissa had a memorable clash with Alexia Umansky, with the pair finding themselves at odds over real estate sales and presentations.

Brandon Graves

Brandon Graves

Instagram: @brandongraves_

As a professional dancer, Brandon Graves' transition into the world of real estate was challenging before Buying Beverly Hills Season 1.

Still, Brandon proved that he has what it takes to thrive in the real estate landscape, with the show showcasing his leadership and driven personality.

Santiago Arana

Santiago Arana

Instagram: @santiagoarana

Santiago Arana, a Principal Agent at The Agency, is part of Season 2 in 2024. He works hard behind the scenes to ensure the firm gets many opportunities to attain its financial goals.

The longtime member of the firm is married to Kyle Arana, a prominent fashion designer.

Sonika Vaid

Sonika Vaid

Instagram: @sonikavaid

Sonika Vaid is a real estate agent under the Grauman Rosenfeld Team of The Agency.

Sonika's competitive fire is showcased throughout Season 1, and the hope is it will carry over in Buying Beverly Hills' sophomore season.

Fans may recognize Sonika since she was a former contestant on American Idol Season 15 in 2016. She also dated fellow realtor Kevin Stewart during filming of Season 1 (it remains to be seen if they are still together as of writing).

Adam Rosenfeld

Adam Rosenfeld

Instagram: @itslookinrosey

Like Santiago Arana, Adam Rosenfeld is also a Principal Agent and a longtime member of The Agency.

By working closely with Mauricio Umansky, Adam's expertise in luxury real estate and high-end development is key to the firm's success.

In Season 2's trailer, it was confirmed by Alexia that her sister, Sophia, has a huge crush on Adam.

Zach Goldsmith

Zach Goldsmith

Instagram: @zachgoldsmith24

Zach Goldsmith is the Director of the Estates Division, which specializes in off-market properties. According to his bio, he has "achieved over $1 billion in sales" as a member of the firm.

Goldsmith is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to succeed in Season 2 of the reality series.

Michelle Schwartz

Michelle Schwartz

Instagram: @michelleschwartzrealtor

Joining the cast of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 is Michelle Schwartz, the Managing Partner of Sherman Oaks, Studio City, and Calabasas.

Michelle oversees the development and the agents' behind-the-scenes work in Season 2. By being part of the series, viewers will look at who she is as a person outside of the confines of The Agency.

All episodes of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

