Eat Slay Love Cast: Meet the Real People (Photos)

Eat Slay Love is now streaming on Peacock, following a cast of American celebrities on the trip of a lifetime in Vietnam.

The reality series follows in the footsteps of Bravo hits like the Real Housewives franchise. It sees reality TV star/Grammy-nominee Nivea gathering her three best friends to visit Southeast Asia for her 42nd birthday.

In typical reality TV fashion, however, this turns into a zany adventure abroad full of drama, joy, and self-discovery.

Meet the Four Stars of Eat Slay Love

Nivea

Instagram: @thisisnivea

Grammy-nominee Nivea (aka Nivia B. Hamilton) is the catalyst that starts the adventure that would become Eat Slay Love. As the Atlanta native hits middle-age, she decides to get her best gal pals together to travel across the world to Vietnam to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

During her time abroad, Nivea has a bit of a spiritual awakening, discovering the joys of immersing oneself in a culture wholly foreign to their own.

Nivea is best known for her R&B musical stylings, as well as appearances in the Peacock Queen's Court reality series and UPN's The Parkers.

Eva Marcille

Instagram: @evamarcille

Joining Nivea on her journey of self-discovery is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille, who has her own reasons for coming along on the trip.

While she is supportive over her friend in celebrating aging gracefully, the journey to Vietnam comes at a turning point in Marcille's life, as she deals with the fallout of a messy diverse.

Marcille first came into the spotlight after she won Season 2 of America's Next Top Model; however, since then, she has built up quite an impressive collection of credits including The Young and the Restless (read more about The Young and the Restless here), Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and All the Queen's Men.

Tammy Rivera

Instagram: @charliesangelll

Like the rest of her Eat Slay Love cohorts, Tammy Rivera will be familiar to many fans for her work in reality TV. Rivera uses the Vietnam trip to self-reflect, as she comes out of the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to redefine who she is.

She is the most free-spirited of the Eat Slay Love bunch, seen throughout the series always ready be the spark of the party.

Rivera is a former contestant on Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta and the ex-wife of rapper Waka Flocka Flame (with whom she split up with in 2022).

London Hughes

Instagram: @thelondonhughes

Every group of weary travelers needs someone, that no matter how exahuasting the journey gets, is always willing to crack a joke. London Hughes is that for the Eat Slay Love crew.

The British comedienne is coming along on the trip to have some with her friends, known for her quick wit and lack of filter.

Hughes is a well-known stand-up comic and TV presenter with two HBO comedy special to her name as well as appearances in film and TV projects like Amazon Prime Video's Fleabag and Smutherhood.

Eat Slay Love is now streaming on Peacock.