Love After Lockup Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Despite being over five years old, the Love After Lockup Season 2 cast remains close to the hearts of fans, with many wondering where the show's stars are now.

The We TV reality series has aired on the network since 2018, racking up over five seasons since its debut.

Taking a page from a series like the controversial Forbidden Love, Love After Lockup focuses on the romantic lives of a particular subject of the world many people do not think about — in this case, recently released American convicts.

Where Is the Love After Lockup Season 2 Cast Now?

Marcelino & Brittany

Love After Lockup

Marcelino and Brittany captured the hearts of Love After Lockup viewers back in 2019 after the series revealed they had met through a "meet an inmate" program while Marcelino was in jail.

The couple has seemingly separated, with Brittany taking to Instagram in June 2023 to announce the split to the world. In that post, she wrote, "This picture was taken during/shortly after the separation between Marcelino and I," positing that she sees the split as the sun shining after a never-ending rain:

"This picture was taken during/shortly after the separation between Marcelino and I. No doubt was I deeply distressed and trying to hold it together for my children. It rained and then the sun shined that day every 30 minutes off and on all day long much like how I felt and as we were leaving we saw a rainbow and I knew right then and there it was going to be okay…"

Brittany has remained active on social media since her time on the series, posting frequently about her personal life and that of her kids. In fact, outside of the three kids she and Marcelino had together, she has seemingly reconnected with her estranged son and daughter who were a result of teen pregnancies.

It is unclear if this rekindled relationship with her first children was a result of her and Marcelino's break-up, but the posts about them did not start until after they went their separate ways.

Brittany also has since started a cleaning business known as Wonder Woman Commercial Cleaners based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida.

As for Marcelino, he is living his life outside the public eye, as he has since made his social media channels private.

Megan & Michael & Sarah

Love After Lockup

Megan, Michael, and Sarah we one of Season 2's two love triangles, as Micheal entered into a relationship with Megan while still (unbeknownst to Megan) legally married to Sarah.

As of August 2023, Sarah and Michael were still legally married (according to an Instagram post from We TV). However, despite this, Sarah has since found a new boyfriend named Ross.

Michael on the other hand, popped back up in the headlines in September, as he was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after an altercation in the Miami area (via Starcasm).

Megan is no longer involved with Sarah or Michael but remains in the public eye nonetheless. She is an avid social media user, sharing photos on her personal Instagram account separate from the others.

Andrea & Lamar

Love After Lockup

Keeping up with Andrea and Lamar is a little bit trickier all these years after their Love After Lockup season. Known for living apart during their time on the series, the pair are seemingly still together, but it is hard to tell.

Andrea's Instagram page has been made private, making it difficult for fans to tell what she is doing.

Lamar looks to be back in prison, as Andrea posted in March 2023 "I am... a prison wife again" (via Rewatch Reality).

The exact specifics of his arrest have not been made public, but according to California court documents, someone with Lamar's name (his real name is not Lamar) was arrested around the time of Andrea's post.

Clint & Tracie

Love After Lockup

Clint and Tracie sadly have not had a happy ending in the time since their appearance on the We TV series.

In July 2021, it was reported by The U.S. Sun that Tracie had tragically passed away just one week after giving birth. The details behind her passing have been kept private.

Clint has not posted online since 2022, but, according to some of Tracie's final texts, it seems as though the pair were no longer together at the time of her death.

Cheryl & Josh

Love After Lockup

Cheryl and Josh, while together at the time of the show, no longer seem to be an item.

Cheryl turned heads during her appearance on Love After Lockup describing a thing she had for wanting to date a serial killer. She would end up finding Josh, an ex-convict who previously served for years for robbing a bank.

While the two remained together for some time after the series, Cheryl has since found new love, marrying someone named Troy Patterson in March 2024.

As for Josh, according to a fan comment on one of Cheryl's Instagram posts in August 2024, he was "currently incarcerated again:"

"Josh and Cheryl had a bad breakup, and Josh is currently incarcerated again. Cheryl found love with another inmate who is one of Josh's prison friends after an unsuccessful relationship in between. For anyone wondering!!"

Lacey & John & Shane

Love After Lockup

While Lacey and Shane remained together for some time after their appearance on Love After Lockup, John and Lacey did not have the same fate.

The trio would all eventually go their separate ways, as both Shane and John ended up back in jail after their appearance on the hit TV show. Both of them were actually being kept in the same jail.

Shane has since been released from prison. After serving his sentence, John has found himself back in Virginia Beach jail following a breach of his probation agreement and release in September 2024.

Angela & Tony

Love After Lockup

Even during their time on Love After Lockup, Angela and Tony seemed to be on rocky footing. That would come to a head, as the pair eventually split up.

Both Angela and Tony aired their issues with each other publicly on the Life Goes On post-show for the series, with Angela calling her ex-husband "stupid," while Tony said he felt like he "was being controlled" by Angela.

Tony and Angela finalized their divorce in May 2023, with Angela posting on her Instagram at the time, "I wish that POS nothing but pure happiness."

