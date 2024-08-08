Forbidden Love is TLC's newest romantic reality show. It focuses on a cast of real people who have fallen in love despite having differing (often conflicting) faiths.

The new 2024 TV series debuted on July 21, centering on four couples.

It joins a lineup of romance-fueled reality programming on the network like Love and Translation and 90 Day Fiance.

Every Real Couple in the Forbidden Love Cast

Laurie and Eli

TLC

Laurie (36) and Eil (32) are a perfect example of what the series is all about. Laurie was raised Catholic, while Eli is a practicing Orthodox Jew. Laurie left the Catholic faith behind following her father's death several years before meeting Eli.

After meeting the man who would become her romantic partner, she converted to become an Orthodox Jew to secure their future and show her commitment to the relationship.

This resulted in a massive change in Laurie's life, as she had to change everything from her diet to her hair to her entire lifestyle. The series catches up with the couple as Laurie wonders if the gargantuan change is worth staying with the love of her life.

Lindsey and Elmer

TLC

Lindsey (34) and Elmer (23) are also experiencing an incredible change. Elmer abandoned his Amish upbringing to be with Lindsay, and he is now having to adjust to the outside world with no support system other than the love of his life.

Elmer's family has since disowned him because he left the Amish lifestyle, and Lindsay finds it hard to introduce him to the world outside his former life.

The pair now have a baby on the way to throw a wrench into everything further.

Ashley and Mohammad

TLC

Ashley (31) grew up in a hyper-conservative Catholic family and is now married to Mohammad (31), a devout Muslim man. This has caused plenty of strife amongst the pair's family, as Mohammad's brother had hoped he would marry a Muslim girl as well.

The couple married quickly and now have a three-year-old daughter. When the series picks up, Mohammed has broached the idea of Ashley converting to the Muslim faith, hoping a Mulsim woman will raise his daughter.

Ashley is conflicted about this decision and the strict lifestyle that comes with living as a Muslim woman. Plus, her family believes she should not have to change who she is just because a man says so.

Lensa and Kris

TLC

Kris (37) is the son of a Pentecostal preacher who has fallen for a Muslim woman named Lensa (32). Lensa comes into the relationship having already been a part of two arranged marriages, and thus, his father is a bit perturbed by the situation.

This particular couple is unique as both sides want the other to convert to their religion, which immediately opposes the pair (as well as their families).

As the conflict heats up, Lensa and Kris must decide whether they are okay with maintaining their respective faiths or changing for the other person (and likely losing their familial unit in the process).

Forbidden Love debuts new episodes on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Read more about reality TV on The Direct:

Full Cast of Love Is Blind: Mexico - All the Couples (Photos)

Full Cast of The Surreal Life 2024: Meet the Real People In 'Villa of Secrets' (Photos)

Expedition X Season 8: Jessica Chobot Return & Release Date Details

Who Is Lacey Blair? 5 Things to Know About Resurrected Rides Netflix's Motorsports Cast Member