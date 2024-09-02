Before the 90 Days has returned for Season 7 with eight new couples ready for the next step in their online relationship.

The second reality spin-off of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé focuses on the romance of eight Americans who travel across the world to meet their international online romantic partners in person for the very first time before deciding whether to tie the knot as a couple.

Season 7 of Before the 90 Days has already begun, premiering on TLC and Max on September 1.

The Cast and Couples of Before the 90 Days

Adnan, 23 (Jordan) & Tigerlily, 41 (Texas)

TLC

As a 41-year-old mother of two recently divorced from a controlling ten-year marriage, Tigerlily "vowed never to marry again" until Adnan, a 22-year-old model from Jordan, came into her life and changed her pessimistic view.

After only a four-month online relationship, Tigerlily plans to marry Adnan as soon as she arrives in Jordan, since, according to Adnan, "because he's Muslim" and how they won't even be "allowed to kiss or hug or be in a room unaccompanied unless they are married."

However, her life coach is "concerned that [Tigerlily is] losing [herself] in this whirlwind of [a] fantasy" with Adnan, and she is moving too fast into marriage. Her friends at her bachelorette party also express the same concerns.

Rayne, 38 (New Mexico) & Chidi, 34 (Nigeria)

TLC

Rayne, a chicken farmer from New Mexico, met Chidi online five years ago. He thought that Rayne would "run away or reject him or not want him" when she found out he was blind, but "it was the opposite" for her.

However, Rayne’s loved ones are concerned that she is not ready for the reality of marrying a blind person and that her feverish belief in aliens, the Illuminati, and other conspiracies will clash heavily with Chidi’s more traditional Christian beliefs.

Additionally, Rayne loves that Chidi is blind since it means "not worrying about [her] body and what it looks like," which is not the best way to view your future partner's disability.

Faith, 31 (Philippines) & Loren, 33 (Nevada)

TLC

Loren is, by all accounts, homeless despite having three jobs in Las Vegas, as he surfs from couch to couch. In his quest for "self-discovery," he met Faith, a transwoman from the Philippines, through online dating.

The catch, unknown to Faith, is that Loren's visit to her in the Philippines is a one-way trip. He intends to make his new life there with her, where he believes he will finally be able to make a decent living.

On top of that, he is non-monogamous, which Loren has also neglected to tell her, already drawing the ire of viewers. His friends seem to feel the same, criticizing him, "You're going all the way there; don't you think she's thinking it's a monotonous relationship?"

Matilda, 23 (Ghana) & Niles, 28 (Alabama)

TLC

Niles and Matilda began as pen pals before becoming romantic, and their online relationship has endured for two years. The couple is finally ready to meet, but Niles has had trouble making relationships last in the past. However, he sees "amazing qualities" in Matilda.

Niles was so sure of his love for Matilda that he proposed to her over the phone, but she was under the impression the two would get married during his first visit. While she is planning a wedding that will not happen, Niles is too afraid to tell her that he wants to wait.

Magda, 23 (Poland) & Joe, 34 (Florida)

TLC

34-year-old Italian Jersey boy Joe loves 23-year-old Polish volleyball player Magda, who is ready to spend the rest of her life with him. Unfortunately, the young athlete might be thinking too far ahead for her partner's liking.

Having already quit her job, believing she will be moving to the United States, Magda is ready to have a family with Joe. However, he thinks things are moving too fast to start a family, especially with a woman he has only just met in person.

Ingrid, 33 (Brazil) & Brian, 52 (Illinois)

TLC

A quadriplegic who coaches wheelchair rugby, Brian lives an active life traveling the world. While in Brazil, he "fell in love with the culture," and after several failed relationships there, he met Ingrid on a local dating site.

After two years of dating, the two finally meet face to face, but Brian is afraid that Ingrid is hiding her relationship from her family. In an online talk, he asked her upfront, "Are you ashamed of me? Because of the wheelchair or something?" only getting a noncommittal, "No, I don't think so, no."

Brian is also concerned about revealing to Ingrid the truth about how he became wheelchair-bound and whether she will judge him for it, but fans appear to have already beaten her to it.

Sunny, 26 (South Africa) & Veah, 27 (Florida)

TLC

Veah and Sunny are in love, expecting each other to propose on their first visit, but their relationship is mired in fights due to trust issues. Veah continues to be friends with her ex, which makes Sunny uncomfortable.

To make the situation even more complicated, Sunny is "an anxious traveler" and decided to bring her ex-boyfriend to South Africa without telling Veah beforehand.

From the trailer for Season 7 of Before the 90 Days, it seems like their relationship is already over, with Sunny telling Veah, "You bring your f--king ex here in Durban. You f--king out of your mind. Stay away from me."

Vanja, 41 (Florida) & Božo, 38 (Croatia)

TLC

41-year-old Floridian Vanja has fallen in love with Bozo, a Croatian basketball player she matched with online while in Europe. They missed their chance to meet when they started their relationship, so they kept in touch.

Finally, the two will meet for the first time, but while Vanja is expecting a proposal, friends and family are concerned that she's only headed for heartbreak when Bozo doesn't present her with a ring.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 7 airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Max.