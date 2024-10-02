The Challenge 40 Spoilers: Who Wins? Rumors & Speculation Explained

The Challenge Season 40 (formally known as The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras) is ongoing, but fans now know the show's results due to leaked spoilers online.

The Challenge 40 is like past seasons of the show, but bigger and more high-stakes in every way since all 40 contestants have been on the reality show at some point.

This is the second series in The Challenge-verse to be released this year, with The Challenge: All Stars' fourth season debuting earlier.

The Challenge 40 took a short hiatus for Episode 5, but now, six episodes in Season 40 have been released, meaning that the show has passed the halfway point (there are 10 episodes in total).

At the end of those 10 episodes, a winner will finally be crowned and will take home the grand prize—$1 million.

The Challenge 40 Spoilers: Who Are the Finalists?

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras

Like past seasons, Challenge 40 is set up so that contestants compete against one another, with the results of certain challenges either saving them from elimination or sending them home.

However, since this season features contestants from the show's past, they are split up into teams (known as Eras on the show) based on their time on the show.

For example, contestants originally from Seasons 1-10 make up Era 1, Seasons 11-20 make up Era 2, Seasons 21-30 are Era 3, and Seasons 31-39 are Era 4.

One of the main types of challenges contestants have to participate in is daily challenges. The winners of the previous daily challenge get to select a male and female competitor from each team to participate in the next daily challenge. The two contestants who lose the daily challenge are automatically sent to the elimination round.

There is also something called The Chamber in The Challenge 40, which is when the representatives of the winning team select one male and female representative from one of the other teams who did not win to face off against the last-place team in the elimination round.

In the elimination round, also known as The Arena, the four competitors compete against one another. Whoever wins continues in the competition, while the losers are sent home.

It is also important to mention a new twist in the competition—Karma. Whenever someone gets eliminated, they are asked to rate the remaining contestants on a scale of 1-5 (with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest), and all contestants know is that those tallied numbers will come into play later on.

When The Challenge 40 started, there were 40 total contestants. As of Episode 6, 16 total contestants (eight males and eight females) have been eliminated. Here is a complete list of everyone that has been eliminated through Episode 6:

Males Brad Fiorenza Chris "CT" Tamburello Horacio Gutiérrez Tony Raines Brandon Nelson Paulie Calafiore Mark Long Leroy Garrett

Females Jonna Mannion Emily Schromm Aneesa Ferreira Jodi Weatherton KellyAnne Judd Nurys Mateo Katie Cooley Amanda Garcia



As the episodes progress, more contestants will continue to get eliminated. While fans can wait to see who gets eliminated as the show progresses, spoilers already surfaced from PinkRose while the series was filming in Singapore, revealing who will go home, who will be the eight finalists, and who will be the winner.

It is important to note that PinkRose has been credible in reporting The Challenge's outcomes in the past, as they correctly revealed the finalists and winners of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.

As mentioned, there will be eight finalists (four males and four females), so 16 more competitors will be sent home between Episode 7 and the finale when the eight finalists face off.

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for The Challenge 40.

According to PinkRose, here are the eight finalists for The Challenge 40:

Males Kyland Young Johnny Bananas Derek Chavez Jordan Wiseley

Females Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Rachel Robinson Jenny West



Who Will Win The Challenge 40?

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras

The Challenge 40 was initially formatted to have two winners - one male and one female.

Since there are eight finalists, there should be a first-fourth place for the male finalists and the same for the females.

According to PinkRose, Jordan Wiseley will win the male side. He will take home $400,000 for being the outright male winner, leaving $75,000 for second-place winner Derek Chavez and $25,000 for third-place winner Johnny Bananas. Kyland Young will reportedly come in fourth.

However, things get a little muddier for the females, as there is not an outright winner.

According to PinkRose, the Karma points implemented throughout the season will come into play in a major way, as they will directly impact who wins The Challenge 40.

Technically, Rachel Robinson and Jenny West are crowned the first-place female winners since they made it all the way and have the same number of Karma points.

It is unclear how the $40,000 first-place prize will be split among them, so fans must wait until the reunion episode to find out.

However, due to how Rachel and Jenny are ranked (whether they are both designated as first place or first and second place), Michele Fitzgerald will either come in second or third place, and Tori Deal will either come in third or fourth place.

The Challenge 40: The Battle of the Eras airs weekly every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.