The Challenge 40 Spoilers: Who Wins 'Battle of the Eras'?

Here's who wins the big reality competition series The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.

The Challenge 40 is a reality game series that sees 40 veterans from the show's past come together to compete in insane new challenges. The prize? $1 million dollars.

TJ Lavin will return to host as he pushes contestants through multiple battles, twists, and turns. The series airs weekly every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with episodes available to stream on the MTV website and app.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Rules

MTV

The rules are simple. Each team will compete in challenges that determine which of the eight contestants from each of the four eras will continue on with the games.

For each gender, the two lowest competitors are sent to elimination, while the two at the top get to choose their opponents for the next round.

Those sent to elimination draw "Kill" cards to select their elimination setup. In turn, the winning team captains choose two people from the remaining eras to join the elimination to face elimination.

Players also earn karma points from eliminated contestants, which have a value ranging between one to five. These points will come back in the final round to gain advantages.

Here's What Happened in Episodes 1 and 2

The first two episodes of The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras have already aired.

Episode 1 saw each team face off against their respective team members before playing on the same side.

The first challenge is called "Light it Up," in which challengers have to race to a puzzle and solve it.

From there, players need to get into a boat and paddle out to one of 100 buoys in the lake, all of which have one of four colors (one for each era). Each player needs to gather ten lights from their respective era and race back to the shore to plug them in.

The Light it Up" losers include the following:

Mark Long

Katie Cooley

Ryan Kehoe

KellyAnne Judd

Leroy Garret

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Nurys Mateo

Fans had to wait until Episode 2 to find out who entered the arena alongside those above. The additional opponents, as chosen by the winners, are as follows:

Derrick Kosinski

Aneesa Fereira

Brandon Nelson

Cara Maria Sorbello

Tony Raines

Amanda Garcia

Paulie Calafiore

Olivia Kaiser

The two sets of players face off in a series of elimination games fans have seen before: "Balls In," "Pole Wrestling," "Hall Brawl," and "Take Shelter."

Ahead are the contestants who were sent home by the end of the night:

Amanda Garcia

Leroy Garrett

Mark Long

Katie Cooley

Paulie Calafiore

Nurys Mateo

Kellyanne Judd

Brandon Nelson

The Winners of Challenge 40 Revealed

While there are plenty more episodes to air, thanks to Vevmo user PinkRose (who accurately reported on the winners of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4), fans can learn who wins the series right now.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for The Challenge 40.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to eight finalists.

Below are the rankings of the final four male contestants:

Kyland Young (Fourth Place)

Johnny Bananas (Third Place)

Derek Chavez (Second Place)

Jordan Wiseley (First Place)

Their female counterparts are placed in a far more interesting position, as Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald get fourth and third place, respectively.

At the top of the rankings, both Rachel Robinson and Jenny West tie for first place due to their Karma points.

PinkRose notes that they are unsure how the tiebreaker will be handled, what the challenge may be, and whether the money will be split between the two.

The Challenge 40: The Battle of the Eras airs weekly every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Read more about reality television here:

What Happened to Jessica Chobot on Expedition X? Host Speaks on Exit from Season 8

Big Brother 2024 Cast: All Contestants Remaining & Eliminated In Season 26 (Instagrams & Photos)

Love off the Grid Season 2 Cast: Meet the Real People (Photos)