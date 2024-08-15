Found out what might happen on The Challenge Season 40, including potential major spoilers like the finalists and rumored winner.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras features 40 veterans from past seasons, including Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, competing in intense new challenges for a $1 million prize.

Host TJ Lavin will once again guide the contestants through a series of epic battles and twists. The show airs weekly at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, starting Wednesday, August 14, and episodes will be available for streaming on the MTV website and app.

Even though the fun is just beginning, take a look (if you dare) at how The Challenge Season 40 will end.

The Challenge Season 40 Spoilers Explained

The Challenge

While The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras is only just beginning, spoilers that were posted by PinkRose point to the final trajectory of the season, including its winner.

In the upcoming season of The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, each team will compete separately in the initial challenge to determine which eight participants from each era (of which there are four) will advance to the next round.

The two lowest finishers from each gender in each era will be sent directly to elimination, while the top finishers will have the advantage of choosing their opponents.

Those heading into elimination will draw from "Kill" cards to select their elimination setup, with each elimination reflecting a different era. During the team portion, the winning team’s captains will be responsible for targeting two individuals from each of the remaining eras, while the losing team’s targets will go straight to elimination.

The winning team’s captains will then vote a pair from one of the two remaining eras to face elimination.

During The Challenge Season 40, the game with transition to the individual portion, as the last-place finisher in each round will face elimination, while the winner will choose from the targets set by the previous elimination winner.

Players will earn karma points from eliminated contestants, with scores ranging from 1 to 5, which will be used to gain advantages in the final.

Notable elimination matchups are expected to include Nurys Mateo being eliminated by Olivia Kaiser in a Hall Brawl, and Amanda Garcia being eliminated by Nia Moore in Balls In.

Other anticipated eliminations may see Paul Califiore and Leroy Garrett fall to Theo Campbell and Tony Raines, respectively, while Katie Cooley might be eliminated by Aneesa Ferreira in Pole Wrestle.

Who Will Win The Challenge Season 40?

As The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras eventually draws to a close, the competition is expected to intensify, per PinkRose, with only a few contestants left standing.

The final four male competitors will include Kyland Young, Johnny Bananas, Derek Chavez, and Jordan Wiseley.

Kyland Young will secure fourth place, followed by Johnny Bananas in third, and Derek Chavez in second. The top spot for the men will be claimed by Jordan Wiseley, who will emerge as the winner.

On the female side, Tori Deal, Michele Fitzgerald, Rachel Robinson, and Jenny West will make up the final four. Tori Deal will finish in either fourth or third place, with Michele Fitzgerald potentially taking the third or second place spot.

The first-place position will be a tie between Rachel Robinson and Jenny West due to their karma points. The resolution of this tie will be revealed at the reunion, with details on whether they will share the prize money or how a winner will be determined.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras premieres on Wednesday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

