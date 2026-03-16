It's a Big Week for MCU Fans

The upcoming week will be a significant one for MCU fans, as promotions ramp up for two of Marvel's biggest onscreen projects in 2026. Following Wonder Man's success at the end of January, Marvel Studios and Marvel Television are set for a big month in March with the imminent release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+.

This week (March 16 to 20) will be pivotal for the MCU as two of its upcoming street-level projects, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, will receive major updates.

The social media reaction embargo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is confirmed to lift on Tuesday, March 17 at 12 noon ET, meaning that critics and journalists will finally share their initial thoughts. This will allow the series to build momentum through positive reactions ahead of its March 24 release.

Marvel Television

Aside from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's embargo lift, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer is also set to release this week on Wednesday, March 18, according to a listing from an official Sony Pictures film distributor in Kazakhstan.

Sony Pictures

The trailer for Brand New Day has been long overdue, and the timing of its release makes sense, as it will be attached to another big movie, Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will continue Matt Murdock's quest to find new allies in his effort to defeat Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (including Bullseye and Matt Murdock's potential (temporary) alliance). Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Tom Holland's web-slinging hero as he embraces a more street-level adventure on the big screen starting on July 31.

Why These Two MCU Projects Will Boost the MCU's Phase 6

Aside from Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, these two projects (Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2) are best positioned to provide a significant boost to the MCU's Phase 6 due to their unique premises and stellar casts.

Born Again's emphasis on gritty drama, nostalgia surrounding Jessica Jones' return, and its usual high-stakes action will deliver a worthwhile entry that will elevate the MCU's small-screen offerings.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally continue the story of Tom Holland's Spider-Man following his life-changing experience at the end of No Way Home, combining the usual blend of top-notch action and humor that the MCU Spider-Man movies are known for.

Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day serve as deliberate anchors of the MCU's grounded storytelling, and their successes will revitalize street-level narratives.