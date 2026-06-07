Disney+ Announces Its 3rd Star Wars Release For 2026 (And It's a Big One)

Disney+ just confirmed its third Star Wars movie and TV release that is coming to the streamer later this year. Unfortunately, Star Wars' 2026 Disney+ slate recently took a major blow as Ahsoka Season 2's delay left this year without a new live-action series. That marks a major change in which Lucasfilm offered up multiple blockbuster shows annually, but the studio is keeping subscribers busy with animated projects and one much-anticipated movie debut.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ later this year, according to Disney+ executive Karl Holmes. The news follows the Star Wars flick's struggles to take flight at the box office as it opened with a record-low for the Disney era, facing stiff competition from horror hits Obsession and Backrooms.

Lucasfilm hasn't released a galactic blockbuster in seven years since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, which landed on Disney+ 136 days after theaters to align with 2020's Star Wars Day. Although the studio released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+ in 2023, 154 days after its disappointing theatrical run.

Still, as both examples are at least several years old, and Disney's streaming strategy has evolved greatly since then, they aren't the best guide for when The Mandalorian & Grogu will come to Disney+. The better indicator comes from Disney's other premier blockbuster franchise, the MCU, which has finally learned from its mistakes and now drops movies on Disney+ after three to four months.

If The Mandalorian & Grogu follows a similar theatrical-to-streaming window to the MCU's latest and greatest, fans can likely expect Star Wars' first movie in seven years to premiere on Disney+ at some point in September.

Every Star Wars Movie & TV Show Coming to Disney+ in 2026

Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Production I.G.

One of Disney+'s most obscure Star Wars ventures yet was Visions, an anthology series spotlighting various anime studios. One of those studios was Production I.G., which offered up two chapters of its The Ninth Jedi story in Seasons 1 and 3.

The series takes place in a non-canon version of the Star Wars galaxy's far future, where the daughter of a lightsaber-smith seeks to rebuild the Jedi Order. Next up, Spider-Verse actress Kimiko Glenn's Lah Kara will scour the galaxy for her missing father in her own spin-off, Vision Presents - The Ninth Jedi, coming this summer.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Lucasfilm

Star Wars finally made its grand return to theaters this May in The Mandalorian & Grogu, continuing the events of the three-season Disney+ show and, to a lesser extent, its MandoVerse spin-offs, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

As discussed prior, The Mandalorian & Grogu doesn't have a Disney+ release date yet, but is likely to land in late summer/early fall. After The Mandalorian sequel struggled to take flight at the box office, Lucasfilm will undoubtedly be hopeful that the MandoVerse's regular viewers will give it more of a chance on Disney+.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm Animation

Disney+'s Star Wars streamers already enjoyed their only new canon TV shows this year with Maul: Shadow Lord, a sequel to The Clone Wars starring Sam Witwer's former Darth Maul that sees him rebuilding his criminal empire.

Following the immense reaction to Shadow Lord's debut outing, Lucasfilm Animation is already moving forward with Season 2, which Witwer promised The Direct won't take "too, too long," sparking hopes it could be released next year.