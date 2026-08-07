Nintendo Confirms Its 5th Major Movie Villain After Bowser

Nintendo is making headlines with the announcement of its 5th major movie villain set to debut in 2027. Nintendo's big screen slate is already stacked with notable entries, from the blockbuster success of the animated Super Mario movies to highly anticipated live-action leap into Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda. Directed by Wes Ball (Planet of the Apes), plot details of the upcoming Zelda movie are still being kept under wraps, but the project is highly anticipated due to the casting of leads Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. And now, another casting that emerged online creates more buzz for one of Nintendo's biggest movies.

Deadline reported that Australian actor Uli Latukefu has landed the lead villain role of Ganondorf in Sony Pictures and Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda. Even more intriguing is the detail that Latukefu has signed a multi-picture deal, signaling that the studio and Nintendo already envision multiple installments for the franchise beyond the first film.

In Zelda lore, Ganondorf is a powerful warlock king, the human form of the demonic beast Ganon, whose insatiable hunger for the Triforce and dominion over Hyrule has made him a compelling villain across the games. As a master of dark magic, Ganondorf has repeatedly challenged Link and Princess Zelda across different timelines and eras.

Nintendo

Latukefu's casting is exciting due to the extent of his previous roles. The actor is best known for playing a young Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock, plus roles in Black Adam, Next Goal Wins, MaXXXine, and Prime Video's Countdown.

Uli Latukefu

The Legend of Zelda is set for a theatrical release on May 7, 2027. With Latukefu locked in as Ganondorf, he joins a long list of Nintendo antagonists who receive prominent cinematic treatment, including the likes of Bowser and Bowser Jr.

Every Major Villain in the Nintendo Cinematic Universe

Bowser

Nintendo

Bowser (Jack Black) served as the menacing fire-breathing King of the Koopas in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its 2026 sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. His signature mix of tyrannical ambition, theatrical rage, and over-the-top musical numbers turned the classic Nintendo villain into a scene-stealing blockbuster presence.

Bowser's single-minded obsession with forcing Princess Peach into marriage and conquering the Mushroom Kingdom drives the plot of the first film, eventually leading to his defeat at the hands of Mario and Luigi. In the sequel, Bowser seized every opportunity to reclaim his power, but his plans were once again thwarted by the heroes.

Bowser's downfall tied to his all-consuming fixation on Peach, inability to accept rejection, and willingness to risk everything for absolute control makes him endlessly watchable.

Bowser Jr.

Nintendo

Bowser Jr. (voiced by Benny Safdie) made his Nintendo cinematic debut in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. As the son of Bowser, he arrives to seek revenge for his father's prior defeat and works to restore the Koopa king's power.

While Bowser showcases oversized ambition, Bowser Jr. delivers a more impulsive edge, becoming a chaotic instigator to the chaos ensued in the sequel. The father-son dynamic becomes one of Mario Galaxy's emotional anchors, humanizing these two villains as they shared moments of genuine bond.

Kamek

Nintendo

Kamek (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson) serves as a scheming Magikoopa advisor in both Super Mario movies. As the longtime right-hand to the Koopa royal family, Kamek supplies the magical firepower and strategic counsel to keep Bowser's (and later, Bowser Jr.'s) operations running.

In the first film, Kamek is portrayed as a loyal enabler, casting spells and managing Bowser's troops to ensure dominion over others. The sequel expands his role, positioning him as a conspirator in the grand scheme of things while Bowser Jr. sets off to a reunion with Bowser.

While Kamek is never the biggest threat on screen, the Nintendo villain's constant presence is the one making the dangerous threats to Mario, Luigi, and the allies possible.

Wart

Nintendo

Classic Legend of Zelda villain Wart makes his presence felt in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, serving as Wario's replacement due to being the owner of Casino USA in the film. Wart is the original boss of that 1988 classic, portrayed as an oversized amphibian who rules through deadly bubble attacks and has a severe allergy to vegetables.

The villainous toad king had spent decades on the sidelines while Bowser dominated the spotlight. Thankfully, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie corrects that, bringing him to the big screen as an unexpected wild card while expanding the roster of villains in the animated universe.