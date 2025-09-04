Countdown Star Addresses If Oliveras Dies In Season 1 Finale: 'It's A Game of Survival'

Countdown Season 1 star Jessica Camacho addressed whether Amber Oliveras dies in the wild cliffhanger ending. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the covert Task Force Armor, led by Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), as they pursue another terrorist, Todd (Grant Harvey), who threatens the President of the United States and the Governor of California.

Todd is a different kind of threat to the Task Force because he seems to be one step ahead of them, considering that the finale hints that he is a current member of law enforcement who knows how to cover his tracks. One way Todd proves that he is a formidable threat is by abducting Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent, Amber Oliveras, after catching her off guard before she could pull out of her driveway.

Created by One Chicago creator Derek Haas, Countdown has a star-studded cast led by Tracker and The Boys star Jensen Ackles, The Flash alum Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu.

Does Oliveras Die or Survive In 'Countdown'?

Amazon Prime Video

No one in the team knew about Oliveras' dire predicament in Countdown's Season 1 finale, which made her situation even worse. While Task Force Armor was off to another location chasing down another false lead orchestrated by Todd, he drove Olivers to a remote location and told her to run. While she was running, Todd aimed his sniper at her, seemingly ready to pull the trigger before the screen cuts to black.

The shocking cliffhanger ending for Countdown didn't offer a definitive answer regarding Oliveras' fate, but things were clearly not looking good for the core Task Force member.

Speaking with Collider, Jessica Camacho admitted that she has "no idea what happens" to Oliveras in the Season 1 finale, acknowledging that "it was scary in that moment:"

"She runs for her life. As you see her running away, she’s trying to strategize her way through this, but really, it’s just a game of survival and she’s being hunted. I really have no idea what happens, and I personally cannot wait to find out. It was scary in that moment. You know what’s going to happen because you read the script. You know all the actions. You break it down and know what he’s going to say, and then you take off the blindfold and he tells me to run, and I run."

The Countdown star also shared her experience filming that crucial cliffhanger, pointing out that "it felt really real:"

"But when you’re locked into a character and you’re working with people who are locked in, there can be a look in their eyes that is so real and terrifying. I remember looking at Grant [Harvey] when he was in character, and he yelled, “Run!” He was so locked in that I saw this rageful, dark look that was really menacing in his eye. It felt really real. I felt it in my body, and my body ran. That’s what you want. You want to connect so deeply in those real ways that you’re living the truth of those circumstances. You’re not just pretending. You’re feeling it in your chest and your body and your heart. I love those moments in what we do."

One of the unresolved storylines in Countdown Season 1 is the will-they-won't-they dynamic of Oliveras and Detective Meachum (Jensen Ackles). Given that Oliveras' life is in peril in the finale and Meachum has no idea about her situation, it seems all hell will break loose once he finds out in a potential Season 2.

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Ackles acknowledged that the "forbidden love" between Meachum and Oliveras is now in peril, but he's excited to see how "motivated" his character will be after learning what happened to his partner:

"Now you’ve got this kind of forbidden love that exists within Meachum, and that forbidden love is now in peril. I am excited to see how motivated Meachum gets once he hears the news of where she is and what’s happened to her."

With Todd about to pull the trigger before the screen cuts to black, some would argue that Oliveras may be as good as dead. However, given her importance to the Task Force, she may find a way to survive and live to tell the team what happened to her. It's also worth noting that she is the only one in the team who knows Todd's face, making her a valuable asset.

What To Expect in a Potential 'Countdown' Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

Countdown Season 1 has 13 episodes, and 10 of those mainly revolved around the Task Force's first mission: taking down a terrorist named Volchek. The format is unique because the final three episodes began with a 10-month time jump and a new case, which many describe as an early Season 2.

At this stage, Countdown has yet to be renewed for a proper Season 2, but the show has many unresolved stories waiting to be addressed in a potential sophomore run.

Aside from Oliveras' fate and her romance with Meachum, Countdown's possible Season 2 could further explore more of the personal lives of the Task Force members.

So far, only Shepherd, Oliveras, Meachum, and Finau's lives have taken the majority of the spotlight, and Season 2 could dive deep into the others, notably Bell, Blythe, and newcomer Ryan Fitzgerald.

Shepherd's side story with her sister, Molly, could also take a good chunk of Season 2, especially after Molly suffered from a coma after being involved with a dangerous ex-convict.

A good chunk of Season 2 could show the team tracking down Todd and Oliveras' whereabouts, leading them closer to the truth and putting an end to his sinister terrorist schemes.