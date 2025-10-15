Gen V Season 3 & Series Future Gets Official Comments from Prime Video Showrunner Michele Fazekas

With only two episodes left, Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas addressed a potential Season 3 and the series' future. The beloved Boys spin-off, set in a super-powered college full of aspiring metahumans, has just returned with new episodes airing on Amazon Prime Video, following the exploits of Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau and her friends as they try to become the next generation of Supes.

While nothing beyond Season 2 has been announced for Gen V, series creator Michele Fazekas is talking about more from the hit streaming spin-off. In a new interview with Variety, Fazekas posited, "I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season," but made sure to clarify that the show's primary goal was " launching into The Boys:"

Q: "There are two more episodes left in the season. No spoilers, but can you tease if there is going to be set up for a third season? How much longer do you see the show going when 'The Boys' proper comes to an end, and then 'Vought Rising' is a prequel to the series?" A: "I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into 'The Boys,' which doesn’t really mean that there wouldn’t be another season of 'Gen V.' That’s what’s great about a college show —everyone’s always going to college! But our task was launch us into the new season of 'The Boys.'"

Since Gen V's debut, the Boys franchise creative team has been clear that both series are intrinsically intertwined. This could change in the next couple of years, as The Boys comes to a close with its upcoming fifth and final season.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke addressed the connective tissue between the two shows in a conversation with The Direct's Russ Millheim on the Gen V Season 2 red carpet, remarking that Season 2 of the streaming spin-off "really sets [The Boys Season 5] up:"

Q: "How much does 'Gen V' Season 2 set up 'The Boys Season 5 directly? What can you say? Very little. I'm sure." A: "I mean, you know, I can say that it really sets it up. I mean, 'The Boys' characters that you see in 'Gen V,' they carry those story stories forward into 'The Boys,' or some, you know, crossover, or we return the favor of some 'Gen V' people coming over to 'The Boys.' But the biggest thing is just like what the world is like in that it's a world that needs a resistance, you know, it does, and then you see that really evolve into 'The Boys.'"

Gen V Season 2 continues with new episodes dropping every Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 continues to tell the story of several super-powered college students as they, like the rest of America, adjust to the new Homelander presidency. The hit streaming series stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and London Thor.

How Likely Is Gen V Season 3?

With no official word on whether Gen V Season 3 will happen or not, fans have been left waiting in the wings, wondering what is next for The Boys spin-off.

Gen V could be seen as being in a precarious place. Since its reveal, much has been made about the baton pass that was going to be at the core of The Boys and Gen V, with each series directly leading into the other.

Well, that is all about to change, as The Boys gets prepped to ramp down, with its incoming Season 5. The Boys Season 5 will be the end of its R-rated superhero satire, leaving plenty of questions surrounding what could happen to Gen V once the franchise's mainline series is over.

One thing fans should hold dear in these uncertain times is that the franchise brain trust has been clear: The Boys franchise will continue beyond its tentpole title. New spin-offs are in the works, and franchise shepherd Eric Kripke has said that its already airing series (like Gen V) "can and should continue."

This could mean there are plans for a Gen V Season 3 beyond the end of the mainline Boys show.