Gen V Season 2 Just Brought Back 7 Major Heroes from 'The Boys'

The second season of Gen V is bringing some of the biggest names from The Boys into the spotlight. As Prime Video continues to grow its gritty superhero universe, Season 2 raises the stakes with appearances from seven major Supes, bridging the events of the spinoff more closely with its flagship series. These cameos not only expand the story but also reinforce how deeply connected the two shows have become.

Gen V Season 2 already crossed its halfway point, with Episode 5 dropping on Wednesday, October 1, on Amazon Prime Video. The hit spin-off of The Boys hasn't lost momentum, proving once again to be a must-watch. This year, the series leaned harder into the shared universe than ever before, making Godolkin's student heroes feel entangled in the larger Supe conflict.

That includes the reveal of Andre's death (after the tragic real-life loss of actor Chance Perdomo), explained through Dean Cipher's (Hamish Linklater) cryptic insight into his and Polarity's (Sean Patrick Thomas) genetic condition, as well as the Guardians of Godolkin being forced back into the university spotlight after their time at Elmira.

Between Cipher's unsettling ambitions, Marie Moreau's (Jaz Sinclair) struggles with being labeled "The Chosen One," and the strain on her budding romance with Jordan, Season 2 struck a balance between personal drama and bigger franchise setup, making it one of the most pivotal chapters in The Boys universe yet.

With that comes various crossovers, including seven Supes who have appeared in Gen V Season 2 of The Boys or are expected to.

7 Supes From The Boys in Gen V Season 2

Starlight

Annie January (Erin Moriarty), aka Starlight, made her debut in Gen V Season 2 during the premiere, "New Year, New U." She rescues Marie from capture by the Supe bounty hunter Dogknott before revealing her real mission: recruiting her into the Starlighters, a resistance group spun out of Starlight House.

This movement became the most visible opposition to Vought and Homelander's (Antony Starr, who appeared in Season 1) expanding power.

Her appearance in Gen V marks a turning point, showing how the franchise is steering toward open war between Supes and regular citizens in The Boys Season 5.

The Deep

The Deep (Chace Crawford) returns in Gen V Season 2, Episode 2, still clinging to his Godolkin University fraternity. His cameo is peak Deep absurdity, overseeing a brutal hazing ritual with an oversized dildo and calling it a "joyous occasion." Though it doesn’t advance the main plot, it perfectly highlights his vanity and cluelessness.

In The Boys Season 4, The Deep stayed fiercely loyal to Homelander, carrying out assassinations at his command and helping cover up evidence against the Seven. Despite moments of regret, he remains one of Homelander's most blindly obedient followers heading into the final season.

Sister Sage

Episode 5 of Gen V Season 2 delivered a major surprise: Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) stepped into the spotlight. She's shown hooking up with Cipher, which took audiences by surprise, but their combinations make some sinister sense.

Unlike her casual fling with The Deep in The Boys Season 4 (where she would give herself a lobotomy), this partnership feels calculated and strategic, making them a formidable supervillain duo. Her desire to unlock Marie's full potential, aligned with Cipher, could send a shiver down some fans' spines.

Based on her grand intellect, the tandem's desire for Marie to keep pushing herself, as she does at the end of the episode, can't be for morally right reasons.

Firecracker

Firecracker (Valorie Curry) hasn't appeared in person on Gen V Season 2, but she's already making waves on TV, broadcasting propaganda on Truthbomb.

By Episode 4, she was seen dominating the discourse, framing Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) as the "patriotic blonde" while portraying Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) as a "cultural Marxist."

It's a small handful of cameos, but these types of appearances help make The Boys TV universe feel incredibly connected and lived-in.

Cate Dunlap

Cate has been a mainstay of Gen V since Season 1, but she did briefly appear in The Boys Season 4, where she helped capture and heartbreakingly tear apart Frenchie and Kimiko for Homelander's side.

In Gen V Season 2, Episode 5, Cate is back at Elmira prison, where she pulls off a surprisingly efficient escape from her cell despite her powers no longer working as they should. She is one of Gen V's most complex and morally gray characters, and audiences are lost between whether or not to root for her.

Sam Riordan

Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) also appeared in The Boys Season 4 alongside Cate, assisting in the capture of Frenchie and Kimiko.

During the latest episode of Gen V, Sam is a lone wolf, exploring more personal ground, reconnecting with his family, and confronting the roots of his mental health struggles, discovering they are genetic rather than power-related. Sam has always been a bit of a wild card, but because Cate can no longer wipe his pain away, look out for the erratic character to unleash something harsh in the final three episodes.

Black Noir II

Black Noir II has yet to make an on-screen appearance in Gen V Season 2, but he's set to show up sometime over the final three episodes. This latest iteration of The Seven's enigmatic enforcer follows the death of the original Black Noir in The Boys Season 3.

Promo materials hint at his lethal and unnerving style, including a scene where he drags a man from his car, pausing for a selfie while his victim crawls away in terror.