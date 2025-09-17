Gen V: Cipher's Secret Powers Just Got Teased In Season 2 Premiere

Among Dean Cipher's many mysteries in Gen V Season 2's first three episodes is the question of what the new head of Godolkin's powers are. Luckily for speculating fans, these premiere episodes give some clues.

Played by Hamish Linklater, Dean Cipher almost immediately raises red flags upon being introduced, as Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh) quickly recognizes him from their time imprisoned with Marie, Emma, and Andre at the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center. When meeting with Marie about her re-enrollment, Cipher addresses this right away but dodges further questions by switching the topic from what he was doing at Elmira to Andre's death.

In doing this, he pulls out Andre's medical records, in a file with the Vought logo on the front. This implies he may have some connection with Vought, which is unsurprising given the clearly increased influence Homelander and The Seven have on the school since the last audience saw it.

Beyond that, though, little is confirmed about who Cipher is and what his powers are. However, some hints in these first three episodes give audiences a start, at least until September 24, 2025, when the next episode hits Amazon Prime Video.

What Are Cipher's Powers in Gen V?

With only the first three Gen V Season 2 episodes available to stream, there is no clear answer to Cipher's powers.

Arguably, the biggest clue is not the actual episodes but the tease for what will come in Season 2 at the end of Episode 1. At one point during the montage, Linklater's character can be seen sticking a knife into his hand and not seeming to have any pained reaction.

Granted, most Supes in the universe of The Boys have some level of enhanced strength and durability, but this still does seem like a step above that. Still, there is no context to the scene, other than the fact that the knife was moved close to Cipher by Polarity before the dean takes it from the air and stabs his own hand.

It is possible that the locked vault Cate comes across in Cipher's house in Episode 3 could also have something to do with his powers, as he is swift to direct her away from it once she notices it. However, there is nothing concrete to prove that, nor is there any indication of what the vault could have to do with it.

In that same vein, his involvement with the mysterious Odessa could also be related to this, but that is just speculation.

Another clue comes from a brief line he says later in Episode 3. Cipher teaches a "hero enhancement seminar," gathering students with what he considers the strongest powers to hone and improve them, kicking them out when they disappoint.

In explaining why he feels this class is essential, Cipher mentions that "not all of us are bulletproof." This is most likely just a turn of phrase and not an indication of whether he is bulletproof, but it is worth noting.

With new episodes of Gen V Season 2 releasing weekly, audiences will likely not have to wait long to keep gathering clues on what Cipher's abilities may be.