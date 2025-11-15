Gen V Season 2 Just Introduced 1 Superhero Who Can Defeat Homelander

Gen V Season 2's finale sets up one particular supe as a potential weapon against Homelander. The superhero series is a spin-off of The Boys, taking the action to the college campus of Godolkin University, where super students train to harness their powers. The two Prime Video shows have fed into each other with each subsequent season, and the second season of Gen V may have provided the characters in The Boys with the answer to their Homelander problem.

After serving as a background role in Gen V Season 1, Jessica Clements' character Harper came to the forefront in Season 2. Her character is known for having a tail, but in Season 2, that came with the added power of mimicking any other supes' abilities for a short time.

After revealing in Season 2 of Gen V that she is anti-Homelander and a Starlighter, Harper became more aligned with Emma and her group and supported them in their plans throughout the season. This culminated in Season 2's finale, following the shocking reveal about Cipher, when Harper joined the supes on campus to put a stop to Thomas Godolkin's "culling of the herd".

Prime Video

Harper becomes pivotal in the fight against Godolkin as she is able to swoop in and mimic the telepath's powers after the others subdue him. Throughout the finale, it was proven that Godolkin was testing his limits to get strong enough to control Marie. So Harper's successful copying of his abilities proves that she has no issues accessing the most powerful of supes and could no doubt do the same to Homelander.

Harper also appears to have easy access to her abilities, swiftly mimicking and adapting to a fellow supe's powers as soon as she touches them. In the fight against Godolkin, she could almost immediately access his mind-controlling powers and use them to free the other students. While her access to these powers may be brief, 60 seconds make all the difference in a battle against someone like Homelander.

Prime Video

Gen V Season 2 began airing on September 17, 2025, with the finale releasing on October 22. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater/Ethan Slater as Godolkin.

Does Harper Stand a Chance Against Homelander?

Prime Video

Harper's mimicking abilities were the crucial piece in taking Godolkin down and it's easy to see how she could be utilized to do the same against Homelander. For several seasons, the characters in The Boys have searched for a supe strong enough to stand up to Homelander, even bringing in the first Vought superhero, Soldier Boy, to try and stand a chance.

Homelander has thwarted the Boys at every turn, but Gen V has shown that there might be some unsuspecting heroes they can call on to stop him. Marie's status as an "Odessa baby", the only other one apart from Homelander, makes her a serious contender in the fight. Still, Harper's talent could be a promising alternative and opens the door to using Homelander's abilities against him - provided they can make the most of the 60 seconds Harper has access to them.

The ending of Gen V established that Marie and her friends are a new part of Starlight and A-Train's resistance against Homelander heading into Season 5 of The Boys. If the team wants the best chance of stopping him, they may want to revisit the strategy that the group used to stop Godolkin, which involves Harper.