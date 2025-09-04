Season 2 of Gen V is set to bring in a familiar voice from the DC Universe, as a recent Batman actor has officially joined the cast. The performer, who previously took on the Dark Knight in an animated project, will now step into the world of The Boys spinoff. Anticipation is high for Gen V Season 2, and this isn't the first time a former DC actor has been linked to The Boys universe.

Hamish Linklater, one of the most recent actors to take on the role of Batman, has officially joined the cast of Gen V Season 2 as Dean Cipher.

Linklater currently voices the Dark Knight in Batman: Caped Crusader, the Amazon Prime animated series that debuted in 2024, with Season 2 expected to release soon. That show reimagines the Batman mythos with a detective noir style, focusing on Bruce Wayne navigating Gotham's corruption, gang wars, and a twist on several classic villains.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Gen V Season 2 is set to premiere on September 17, with three new episodes, followed by weekly releases through October 22. Returning stars include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann, with Linklater joining the lineup as Godolkin's new dean.

Hamish Linklater

Following the events of The Boys Season 4, Marie Moreau (Sinclair) and her friends make their way back to Godolkin's campus, only to face the new Dean's harsh training program.

Gen V and The Boys are now more interconnected than ever, with multiple characters crossing over between the two shows. Cate and Sam, who were recruited by Homelander in The Boys Season 4, return as major villains in Gen V Season 2, while The Deep and Firecracker also bring their Seven-aligned agenda to Godolkin.

With The Boys ending in 2026 after its fifth season, Gen V has become an essential piece of the larger story, and Linklater is just the latest addition.

Several other actors in the TV-MA comic book universe previously brought iconic heroes and villains to life, from other iterations of Batman to battling Thor in the MCU.

Here are some of the most notable Gen V stars with past superhero or supervillain experience:

Jensen Ackles - Batman

Jensen Ackles

Before joining The Boys universe, Jensen Ackles was already well-known to DC fans for voicing some of Gotham's most iconic characters. He played Jason Todd/Red Hood in Batman: Under the Red Hood and later stepped into the cowl as Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion of Super-Heroes, and Justice League: Warworld.

In The Boys and Gen V, Ackles portrays Soldier Boy, the arrogant and unstable parody of Captain America. His popularity in the role has led to an upcoming prequel spin-off, Vought Rising, where Ackles will reprise Soldier Boy alongside Aya Cash's Stormfront in a 1950s-set murder mystery exploring Vought's sinister origins, set to begin filming soon.

Ackles is also a frequent fan-favorite casting choice for James Gunn's DCU, which would make this superhero connection even more prominent.

Clancy Brown - Lex Luthor

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown played Professor Richard "Brink" Brinkerhoff in Gen V Season 1. His role ended in shocking fashion when Luke/Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) killed him with a scorching hug, an event that set much of Gen V's story in motion.

Outside of The Boys universe, Brown is best known for his definitive take on Lex Luthor, voicing Superman's archnemesis across animated projects since 1996. He debuted as Luthor in Superman: The Animated Series before reprising the role in Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and numerous films and video games including Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego DC Super-Villains.

Karl Urban - Skurge

Karl Urban

Karl Urban is the face of The Boys as Billy Butcher, the foul-mouthed vigilante determined to take down Homelander (Antony Starr).

Butcher also made a surprise appearance in the Gen V Season 1 mid-credit scene, which connected to his sickness in The Boys Season 4.

Urban is also no stranger to the Marvel universe, having played Skurge the Executioner in Thor: Ragnarok. Initially a self-serving warrior who became Hela's (Cate Blanchett) enforcer, Skurge ultimately redeemed himself by sacrificing his life to help the people of Asgard escape her wrath.

P.J. Byrne - Firestorm

P.J. Byrne

P.J. Byrne plays the egotistical filmmaker Adam Bourke, first introduced in The Boys Season 2 as the director of Vought's blockbuster Dawn of the Seven.

After being disgraced in Hollywood, Bourke resurfaces in Gen V as a washed-up professor at Godolkin University. He later reappears in The Boys Season 4, still desperate to cling to relevance while being humiliated by both Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Homelander.

Beyond The Boys universe, Byrne voiced Firestorm in Justice League Action (2016). The fiery superhero combined the personalities of high schooler Ronnie Raymond and Professor Stein, allowing Byrne to balance humor with explosive superpowers like flight and the ability to transform matter itself.