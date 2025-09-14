The Boys Season 4 ended with Antony Starr's Homelander seizing power in America through martial law following the murder of Victoria Neuman. He then deputized Supes across the country to do his bidding, as the ideal of Supe supremacy became the top priority. Needless to say, this is the perfect springboard into Gen V Season 2, which is finally set to air its second season on Prime Video on September 17, 2025.

On the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for Gen V Season 2, The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with showrunner Michele Fazekas, who explained how these new episodes (which also feature a Batman actor as the season's big villain) gave them the chance to "come into a whole new world and find all of our characters in completely different places than where we last left them." She revealed that Season 2 "doesn't pick up directly afterwards" and how "some time has passed between the end of 'The Boys' and our start."

We also spoke with The Boys showrunner and Gen V producer Eric Kripke, who revealed that Gen V often starts work "when [they']re about halfway through writing and creating 'The Boys' and then vice versa," which allows them to "have a dialogue about what stories [they are] interested in telling" between both shows.

All quotes about Gen V Season 2 from Fazekas and Kripke can be read below.

Gen V Season 2 Producers Michele Fazekas & Eric Kripke on Homelander's New Status Quo

"[The Boys] Season 4 Was a Terrific Launching Pad for Our Season."

The Direct: "Coming into Season 2, [which is] right off of Season 4 of 'The Boys,' Homelander kind of establishes a new status quo. Can you talk about how you guys took that and utilized it to its fullest through the story of Season 2?"

Michele Fazekas: Homelander's America, which he set up at the end of Season 4, was a terrific launching pad for our season. And there's—we don't pick up directly afterwards, like there's some time that has passed between the end of 'The Boys' and our start. So, it's already been underway. So, we get to sort of come into a whole new world and find all of our characters in completely different places than where we last left them. So it really, in some ways, it was too many possibilities. At the beginning of the writers' room, we were like, I mean, there's so much we could do. How do we pick—at the end of the day, it's like any of them would have been good. I'm really happy with what we did.

The Direct: "This season [of Gen V] also dives way deeper into some of the toxic mentalities and patterns that these soups can fall into when they use their powers, kind of like Marie cutting herself and thinking, that's perfectly okay. Can you talk about exploring that more this season?"

Michele Fazekas: This season is a lot about what we call, and what Eric Kripke calls leveling up, which means a couple of different things. You can level up your power, meaning, oh, now Starlight can fly. She couldn't do it before. But we also made it mean leveling up yourself. So, for instance, Emma has to binge or purge to get large or small. At the end of the first season, we see for the first time, she's able to get small without purging. And we sort of explore that with a couple of the characters. Like, can you access your powers without harming yourself?

The Direct: "The Boys Season 4 set the stage perfectly for Gen V Season 2. How much thought was there when doing the story for Season 4 of The Boys, in knowing that there was going to be Gen V Season 2 and that there was a show coming right after to deal with the aftermath?"

Eric Kripke: They're starting to work on 'Gen V' usually when we're about halfway through writing and creating 'The Boys' and then vice versa, right? So there's enough overlap that me and Michelle Fazekas, the showrunner, we can really have a dialogue about what stories [we are] interested in telling... And I think she knew early on that it's like, okay, it's going to be this sort of fascist, intense world that's going to require rebels. And so she knew that very early, and that, you know, I'm sure, colored whatever she was working on in the room. But we would talk every day, every other day, and she would say, Hey, we're thinking this, this, this. And I'd say, well, actually, that would be really cool if you moved it over this way, because we have this character, and they're going here. So it just becomes a collaboration, and you just sort of figure it out by just talking all through.

The entire red carpet interviews, including brief interviews with the cast of Gen V Season 2, can be seen below:

Homelander does have a habit of impacting Gen V, and fans should refresh their memories about what he did to Marie and her friends at the end of Season 1.