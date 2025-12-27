Star Wars Just Announced Its 6th Video Game in Development

A pair of new Star Wars video games were announced at The Game Awards, bringing the grand total of digital adventures on the way from the beloved sci-fi franchise up to six. The galaxy far, far away is no stranger to the world of interactive entertainment, but it feels like fans are on the verge of something truly remarkable with this next era of the franchise's gaming efforts.

After years under an exclusive deal with Electronic Arts, the Star Wars brand has emerged anew. Now, development teams from across the industry (including at EA) are hard at work on the next wave of video games set within the Force-wielding franchise. Some of these, fans have known about for a matter of days, while others have been hanging in the ether for years, but each is exciting for its own reason.

The first of two new Star Wars games announced at The Game Awards 2025 was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. The new Star Wars RPG will reportedly serve as a spiritual successor to the classic Knights of the Old Republic titles. Not much is known about the project at this time, with only a cryptic CG trailer having been released to this point.

Arcanaut Studios

From the newly incorporated Arcanuat Studios, Fate of the Old Republic is being headed up by former Mass Effect and Knights of the Old Republic developer Casey Hudson. No release information has been made public to this point, but in the wake of its official reveal, Hudson shared online that fans should "not worry" about rumors that the game wouldn't be out until after 2030.

Star Wars: Galactic Racers was then the second new Star Wars title announced during the 2025 Game Awards. Picking up the torch left behind by beloved titles like Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Galactic Racer will take players across the galaxy on a planet-hopping racing adventure set after the fall of the Empire.

Fuse Games

Racing game veterans, Fuse Games, a new team with experience on the Need for Speed and Burnout franchise, are developing the project in conjunction with Lucasfilm Games. It has been announced with a 2026 release date, featuring a whole smattering of planetary circuits to explore (such as Jakku and Ando Prime), as well as a new original Star Wars story that includes the classic Prequels character Sebulba.

Every Star Wars Video Game in Active Development

Star Wars: Zero Company

Bit Reactor

Due out sometime in 2026, Star Wars: Zero Company will be the Star Wars XCOM game fans have been dreaming of for years. Coming from veterans of the strategy genre, Bit Reactor (a new studio made up of former XCOM and Civilization devs), Zero Company is set to be a grand turn-based tactics game set during the height of the Clone Wars.

Playing multiple characters, leveling them up, and forging new relationships between them, Zero Company sees players take control of a battalion embroiled in the Prequels-set galaxy-wide conflict, hopping from mission to mission while a story of political intrigue and personal strife unfolds before them.

Star Wars Jedi 3

Respawn Entertainment

The third entry into Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi trilogy has been confirmed, but beyond that, we know relatively little about it. Set to feature Cameron Monaghan's Jedi on the run, Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi 3 will seemingly follow Cal as he is tempted by the Dark Side for the first time, all while trying to hide from the Empire's dangerous Inquisitors.

In 2023, Monaghan confirmed Jedi 3 was being worked on. "We're working on the third [game], and we're in the process of doing it right now," the Star Wars actor remarked. With more than two years having passed since Jedi Survivor, it would not be all that surprising if fans hear from this game sooner rather than later.

Star Wars: Eclipse

Quantic Dream

Star Wars: Eclipse is the newest effort from Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human studio Quantic Dream. Known for its interactive narratives, which play out more like playable movies than traditional video games, Quantic Dream is set to put its stamp on the Star Wars universe with a new High Republic-set sci-fi adventure.

All fans have seen of this game was an epic CG trailer that debuted more than four years ago at the 2021 Game Awards. Despite it having been nearly half a decade since it was first announced, the Ecplise team remains adamant that it is still coming. In an October 2025 blog post, Quantic Dream head David Cage shared, "development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more."

Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Saber Interactive

If we want to talk long-in-development Star Wars games, you cannot go long before the Knights of the Old Republic remake. Originally announced in September 2021, the KOTOR remake was set to be developed by Aspyr Media, with little known about the reimaging of BioWare's 2003 RPG classic at the time.

Now, more than five years (and two development teams) later, the game has settled in at Mad Head Games, and, according to publisher Saber Interactive, remains in development.