2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Officially Solve An 11-Year-Old MCU Infinity Saga Mystery

The MCU's upcoming WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest, will fill in the blanks for an 11-year-old mystery from the Infinity Saga. Completing an exciting MCU trilogy on Disney+, VisionQuest will finally give Paul Bettany his first leading credit for Marvel Studios, 18 years after first joining the Iron Man cast as JARVIS. It will also tie back to countless years of MCU history, including a major villain who is often forgotten in franchise lore.

Rumors indicate that Marvel Studios' VisionQuest will catch fans up on Ultron's whereabouts after Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to insider Daniel Richtman, White Vision will travel to Madripoor in this series as he searches for his memories. He will also encounter Ultron in human form (played by James Spader), pushing the story further as he catches up with one of his creators.

Marvel Television

This portion of the show is expected to solve the mystery of where exactly Ultron has been since his last live-action appearance in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. That will fill in many of the blanks from the 11-year gap in appearances, which spans even more time within the MCU timeline itself.

While no specific details on Ultron's story in VisionQuest have been revealed yet, privately released trailers highlighted Spader's return to the role. This sets him up as an important piece of Vision's first solo project, reviving their heated relationship after they battled in the MCU's second Avengers film.

VisionQuest will be one of six new projects debuting on Disney+ as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate in 2026. Starring Paul Bettany, James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, T'Nia Miller, and Emily Hampshire, the show will pick up with White Vision on his quest to regain the original Vision's memories after his experience inside Wanda Maximoff's Hex in WandaVision.

How Ultron's Story Will Evolve in VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

Considering Vision seemingly destroyed Ultron's final body at the end of Age of Ultron, the character is assumed to have been in hiding for more than a decade since then. He has only been mentioned a few times, and he showed up as an Easter egg in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Peter Parker pulled an Ultron head out of a bag in the back of a truck he got stuck in during a fight with the Vulture.

Many fans believe he has been dormant since then, biding his time in some computer system or hard drive until he can find a new body. This could also be tied closely to Vision, as he has not been seen since Tony Stark and Bruce Banner got Jarvis into the new Vision body and brought the being to life.

The series could reveal that he has been in Madripoor the entire time, adding new depth and history to the recently introduced island nation, which debuted in 2021. Considering this city's criminal underworld being so prominent, this could be an avenue Ultron uses to build his new body as well.