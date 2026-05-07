2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Officially Resolve A 5-Year MCU Cliffhanger

A five-year-old MCU cliffhanger will get a major update in the new 2026 sequel to WandaVision. After kicking off Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate, WandaVision set the stage for a trilogy of stories centered on the titular Wanda Maximoff and the love of her life, Vision.

2026's VisionQuest will directly follow up on the events from the end of Marvel Television's WandaVision, the MCU's first-ever Disney+ show. This show marked the last time Paul Bettany played Vision in live-action, as VisionQuest prepares to give him his first Marvel solo outing after an 18-year run in the franchise.

The big question that will be answered after WandaVision is whether White Vision is the same Vision seen in the MCU from his initial creation in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron through his death in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. The end of WandaVision showed the Hex-based Vision seemingly implanting his memories into White Vision, who then uttered "I am Vision" and swiftly flew away. With this in mind, the mystery of Vision's identity deepens, as fans wonder how much of Vision's memory is in White Vision and whether the two are one and the same.

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Speaking with the official Marvel website, Bettany explained that "Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories," but the new Vision does not "have the emotions and the feelings" attached to those events. This new character's journey, according to the star, is about "[connecting] to those memories" and who he used to be before the Hex:

"What's different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them. So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision's journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers!"

Further explaining the situation to Geek Tyrant, he noted that Vision is "struggling to feel" and "connect with the memories," even though he understands them on an intellectual level:

"And he is struggling to feel them, connect with the memories. He understands them intellectually, but he's wanting to feel those memories, and that is part of the journey of the show."

VisionQuest howrunner Terry Matalas added his own commentary on the matter in a chat with Star Wars' Bo-Katan star Katee Sackhoff on The Sackhoff Show. Pointing out how "the original Vision was rebuilt and weaponized" at the end of WandaVision, he spoke on the character having "a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was" before bolting away from Westview.

"I'm sure I'm not saying anything that the world hasn't figured out, but at the end of 'WandaVision,' the original Vision was rebuilt and weaponized, and then had a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was, kind of, and then flew off."

Considering the word "rebuilt" in Matalas' quote, it may indicate that White Vision and regular Vision are the same. This would make sense, as the new Vision has the old Vision's memories, but it will apparently take some time before he returns to his old form.

VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Faran Tahir, Ruaridh Mollica, James D'Arcy, and Emily Hampshire and will follow Vision as he travels the world, seeking to regain his sense of self as old enemies return into his life. VisionQuest will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

The Next Chapter in Vision's MCU Journey Explained

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While specific plot details in VisionQuest are still a mystery, it is expected to feel similar in nature and tone to the two other series it is connected to in the MCU. Some of that was teased in the show's first trailer at New York Comic-Con, which showed Vision living in some kind of simulation in his head, as he heard James Spader's Ultron saying, "You're a ghost haunting her footsteps."

This next chapter in Vision's story will also reunite him with one of his sons, Tommy Maximoff (played by Ruaridh Mollica), who will be shown as a young adult for the first time after his appearances in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will give Vision a chance to return to his fatherhood plotline and build a relationship with his child since Tommy and Billy disappeared with the Hex.

More details about Vision's next steps will be revealed when the first trailer is publicly released, which may also come with a more official release timeframe for the show. This will give viewers a much clearer idea of how Vision has progressed since his last appearance five years ago, especially as he goes off on his own.