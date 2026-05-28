'Avengers: Doomsday' Reveals Best Look Yet at New Black Panther Costume

Avengers: Doomsday merchandise has given fans a proper look at Shuri's new Black Panther outfit in the upcoming Marvel movie. Following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri has officially taken up the role of Wakanda's protector, following in the footsteps of her brother, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Letitia Wright is returning to play Shuri in the new Avengers film, marking her first time holding the Black Panther mantle on the team.

One of the four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers gave audiences a sneak peek of Shuri's look in the Phase 6 movie, but a photo of new merchandise (shared by @cosmicmmedia) shows an almost full-body shot of the new suit.

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Shuri unveiled her redesigned Black Panther suit at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Shuri's suit has already undergone some changes for her next appearance, which Wright has teased as "look[ing] really special."

The new design is infused with more metallic blue highlights, interspersed among the gold and vibranium black weave.

Marvel Studios

The Avengers: Doomsday teaser revealed how this suit looks in live-action, with the blue portions elongated pieces rather than just woven into the fabric.

Marvel Studios

What this new merchandise image reveals that the teaser did not is how Shuri's helmet has been redesigned for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

The Black Panther mask features blue patterns on the face, particularly around the ears and along the cheekbones.

Marvel Studios

Shuri's Black Panther helmet in Wakanda Forever was distinctive from T'Challa's thanks to the white tribal dots along the eyebrows and forehead. It's difficult to tell from this imagery whether they will be back in Avengers: Doomsday, but it is clear that some of the gold patterns on the face will be swapped out for blue ones.

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The imagery also highlights the vibranium nature of the suit, which glows with purple energy, as did T'Challa's suit in Black Panther. One of the Black Panther suit's powers is its ability to absorb energy, which it can then release in a powerful blast.

Shuri has typically been the technical mastermind behind the Black Panther suit, so now that she's designing her own, it makes sense that she is adjusting and honing it to suit her needs.

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The Black Panther suit in Avengers: Doomsday has come a long way since T'Challa first debuted it in Captain America: Civil War. While still maintaining the sleek black-and-silver look synonymous with the character in the comics, Marvel has introduced many iterations of the Black Panther suit in the movies since, culminating in this new design for Avengers: Doomsday, where it is quite colorful and technologically advanced.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Alongside Wright as Shuri, the movie also features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and dozens more MCU stars.

What Shuri's Redesigned Black Panther Suit Could Mean in Avengers: Doomsday

Given the dozens of iterations the Black Panther suit has seen in the MCU, new redesigns don't just happen by chance; they're often created to reflect the character's evolution.

There's been speculation that the blue highlights in the traditional black-and-gold-plated Black Panther suit represent the new alliance between Wakanda and Talokan, which was forged at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Indeed, Shuri and her new ally, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), are featured together in the same trailer, signaling they'll fight this new threat in Avengers: Doomsday side by side.

What makes this even more prevalent is that King M'Baku (Winston Duke) also appears in the trailer alongside Shuri, wearing redesigned armor with blue highlights. It appears that these new blue emblems in the Wakandans' suits are a result of the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showing that the two rival nations are now united, and this alliance is deeper than just words - it goes into the very fabric of what they wear.