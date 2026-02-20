Marvel Studios Officially Unveils the 8th MCU Black Panther Costume

Marvel Studios officially revealed the 8th live-action Black Panther suit, and it's perfect timing because it will be used in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday crossover event. Similar to other MCU costumes, the Black Panther suit has seen its fair share of upgrades and evolution through the years, mainly anchored by vibranium. The Multiverse Saga saw a historic shift for the Black Panther mantle following the passing of King T'Challa, which led to Shuri's takeover of the title. This led to a brand-new Black Panther suit that was highlighted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more upgrades were confirmed to be featured in Shuri's return in Doomsday.

The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirmed that Shuri's Black Panther suit will receive an exciting upgrade that may be potentially tied to Wakanda's new alliance with Talokan due to the blue elements present in the costume.

Marvel Studios

While the suit retains the foundational black vibranium base with the golden accents seen in Wakanda Forever, the blue accents scattered throughout the costume suggest that it will have some sort of Talokan-infused upgrade that could have water-based enhancements.

Marvel Studios

It's also possible that the added color palette has no upgrades or advancements incorporated into the suit. Instead, it may simply serve as a visual representation of the new alliance between Wakanda and Talokan.

Marvel Studios

A closer look at Shuri's Black Panther suit showed that it still maintained the feline-inspired details of the costume alongside the panther-like details that pay respect to the classic Wakandan design.

Marvel Studios

Shuri's suit in Avengers: Doomsday is the 13th Black Panther costume in the MCU, joining a lineup that includes T'Challa's original suit all the way to Eyes of Wakanda's classic iteration of the Panther Habit.

Every Black Panther Suit in the MCU

T'Challa (Civil War)

Marvel Studios

T'Challa's original Black Panther suit in Captain America: Civil War has a bulky and sleek design that embraces its core vibranium weave. Aside from being bulletproof and impact resistant, it also has retractable vibranium-infused claws that have the capability of leaving a mark on Captain America's shield.

Bashenga (Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

Bashenga's suit was seen during the retelling of Wakanda's origin in Black Panther. Based on the flashback, it appears that the first suit of the legendary Black Panther has minimalistic elements, with his panther mask not covering his entire head and it only has a raw vibranium weave that still exposes some skin.

T'Challa (Ceremonial suit - Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

T'Challa's ceremonial suit is the traditional attire he wore during the coronation challenge at Warrior Falls for whoever wants to fight him for Wakanda's throne.

The most notable aspect of this suit is the ceremonial panther mask that appears to pay tribute to Bashenga's original mask. T'Challa wields a spear and shield as his main weapons for the ritual combat alongside a Wakandan necklace to symbolize his position as king.

T'Challa (Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

T'Challa's upgraded suit (thanks to Shuri) was heavily featured in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The suit's standout feature is its advanced nanotechnology: vibranium nanobots stored in T'Challa's ceremonial necklace, allowing him to instantly materialize the Panther Habit around his body.

Aside from the inclusion of nanotechnology, the suit also has kinetic energy absorption and redistribution that can be released as explosive pulses to clear enemies during battle. The fact that it can regenerate when it is damaged is also a welcome upgrade.

T'Chaka (Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

T'Chaka's suit in Black Panther has a regal feel to it, due to its subtle gold embellishments throughout the costume, which also includes a traditional scarf that symbolizes royalty. While it still retained the classic Wakandan elements, it's safe to assume that T'Chaka prioritized tradition over combat-heavy flair, indicating that he is a king who only fights when it's necessary.

Killmonger (Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

Erik Killmonger's suit is a golden variant of the upgraded suit of T'Challa's that also has the same nanotechnology features and kinetic energy upgrades. The villain's suit leans more on a golden leopard design rather than a classic panther, signifying his dark turn rather than honoring the Black Panthers before him.

Shuri (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Marvel Studios

Shuri's Black Panther suit in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured a more feminine version of the classic Wakandan suit, highlighting a feline fit with blue and gold embellishments throughout its exterior. Similar to T'Challa's, it also has nanotechnology-enhanced features and kinetic energy absorption that she can use in battles. Another upgrade is the integrated gauntlets capable of inducing sonic blasts against her enemies.

Bonus: T'Chaka (What If...?)

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios has also featured several unique Black Panther suits in the animated world. T'Chaka's suit in What If...? was showcased during the clash against Ego the Living Planet and Peter Quill's attack on Earth (read more about which Avengers faced them here).

In this universe, T'Chaka still embraced the regal elements of his Black Panther suit, but he has a slightly different sash without the upgraded features seen in the modern day.

Bonus: Storm (What If)

Marvel Animation

What If...? showed a version of Storm that took the mantle of Black Panther, blending her usual X-Men aesthetic with the classic Wakandan design. The brief cameo showed that Storm retained her iconic headpiece instead of using a Black Panther helmet.

Bonus: T'Chaka (X-Men '97)

Marvel Animation

T'Chaka (as Black Panther) made a surprise appearance in the Season 1 finale of X-Men '97. The King of Wakanda's classic design seems to pay tribute to the character's suit from the comics, which includes a cape to cement his royal status and command respect from other countries.

Bonus: Black Panther (First Suit - Eyes of Wakanda)

Marvel Animation

Eyes of Wakanda also included another Black Panther who fought in the front lines of battle against an alien race known as the Horde. Episode 4 showed that the suit has advanced kinetic energy capabilities that can withstand a blast from the Horde. It has the usual gold embellishments and darker tones due to the timeline's post-apocalyptic vibe.

Bonus: Black Panther (24th Century Suit - Eyes of Wakanda)

Marvel Animation

The 24th century suit introduced in Eyes of Wakanda is perhaps the most advanced Black Panther costume in the MCU due to its extensive battle upgrades, which includes invisibility and nearly indestructible capabilities.

The fact that it has the ability to time-travel makes it far superior to other Black Panther suits. It's also worth noting that this suit served as the upgrade of the original 24th-century Black Panther suit seen above.