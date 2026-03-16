Sonic 4 Movie’s First Villain Reportedly Revealed

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is reportedly bringing back one of its iconic villains, and his return makes a lot of sense. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 revealed the team up between Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, in a plan to destroy Earth as revenge for humanity's actions against the latter. While they succeeded in setting up the Eclipse Cannon, Ivo surprisingly switched sides to help Team Sonic prevent the catastrophe, disintegrating Gerald and seemingly sacrificing himself to save Earth.

While Dr. Robotnik has seemingly died at the end of Sonic 3, entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared in a report that Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, noting that the veteran actor is currently filming his scenes. This report means that Ivo Robotnik would be Sonic 4's first main villain, joining another heavily speculated antagonist in the form of Metal Sonic.

Paramount Pictures

Carrey's return in Sonic 4 is exciting, and this aligns with the earlier report from Richtman in January 2026 that stated that the actor was in talks with Paramount Pictures for a potential return in the upcoming installment.

It is unknown how Ivo Robotnik would return in Sonic 4, but a plausible theory suggests that an alternate version of the villain could be alive and well in Amy's timeline. Others theorized that Robotnik's act of sacrifice at the end of Sonic 3 actually transported him into Amy's timeline, and he could secretly be the creator of another villain, Metal Sonic, at this point in time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will bring forth the much-awaited team-up between Sonic and Amy Rose as they join forces in a dangerous dystopian future, adapting story elements from the Sonic CD video game.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to premiere in theaters on March 19, 2027.

Which Other Villains Could Show Up in Sonic 4?

Metal Sonic

Dr. Ivo Robotnik's inclusion in Sonic 4 is quite tricky, considering his last sacrificial act at the ending of Sonic 3 positioned him as a hero instead of a villain.

However, Robotnik's involvement in Sonic 4 is inevitable, considering that he was the one who created Sonic's seemingly perfect adversary in the franchise: Metal Sonic (a character seen in Sonic 3's mid-credits scene).

In Sonic the Hedgehog lore, Metal Sonic is Sonic's robotic doppelgänger that can mimic his every move. Metal Sonic has one nefarious goal in mind: do whatever it takes to prove that he is the superior Sonic.

Other villains that could join Metal Sonic and Robotnik could be an alternate or future version of Agent Stone (Robotnik's loyal assistant), and an army of alternate Metal Sonics.

Others have also argued that a version of Eggman Nega (a distant descendant of Dr. Eggman from 200 years into the future) could appear in Sonic 4, and he could be revealed as the creator of Metal Sonic and ones manipulating Ivo Robotnik as a form of revenge of killing Gerald Robotnik in the past.