Sonic 4 Officially Unveils The Movie’s Second Villain (And Hints At The Third)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4's official teaser confirmed the inclusion of an iconic villain from the franchise's lore while also hinting at the arrival of another notable foe. The upcoming on-screen installment of the Sonic franchise is expected to introduce new villains and bring back familiar fan-favorites to cause more trouble against Sonic and his allies. A previous report already confirmed that Jim Carrey's Ivo Robotnik is one of the main villains in Sonic 4, and it seems that he will be joined by some formidable allies.

Paramount Pictures released the first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, confirming that Metal Sonic is the movie's second villain by showing a silhouette of the character in the final part of the promotional footage.

Paramount Pictures

Sonic 4 is not Metal Sonic's first appearance, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3's post-credits scene revealed the character's inclusion, but his introduction was cut short after Amy Rose dismantled him to save Sonic.

In Sonic lore, Metal Sonic was deemed by Dr. Robotnik as his ultimate anti-Sonic creation, designed to exceed Sonic's speed and abilities. This villain is far more dangerous than other foes of Sonic, mainly because he is ruthless and has a clear obsession with trying to prove that he is far superior to Sonic.

Fans can watch the Sonic 4 teaser below:

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will bring back Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they team up with Amy Rose in a dangerous dystopian future filled with Metal Sonic's army. The movie is expected to adapt story elements from Sonic CD. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to premiere in theaters on March 19, 2027.

Sonic 4's Teaser Is Also Hinting at a Third Villain

Paramount Pictures

Aside from Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Metal Sonic, fans pointed out that Sonic the Hedgehog 4's latest teaser is also hinting at the arrival of another antagonist: Chaos, through the inclusion of the powerful Chaos Emeralds.

In Sonic lore, the Chaos Emeralds are sources of near-unlimited energy and reality-bending power. They allowed Sonic to transform into Super Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Chaos is an overarching big bad that would take the combined might of Sonic and his allies to bring down. The villain is a water-based, immortal deity who guards the Chaos Emeralds and nearly destroyed the world after being consumed by vengeance for the death of the Chao and his friends.

Sonic the Hedgehog's official social media account was teasing Chaos' arrival, pointing out, "let the chaos begin:"

This indicates that Chaos could serve as an overarching villain waiting to be unleashed in Sonic 4, which could spell trouble for Sonic and his allies.

Chaos' main abilities include shapeshifting, absorbing Chaos Emeralds to evolve through multiple forms, and manipulating water. His revenge-driven vendetta makes him dangerous and unpredictable, and Sonic 4 could showcase his tragic backstory before eventually shifting Chaos into a larger threat in future movies.