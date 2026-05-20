Star Wars Releases First-Ever Poster for Jabba the Hutt’s Son, Rotta

Star Wars builds anticipation for The Mandalorian and Grogu by giving a major milestone to Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, ahead of his big screen debut. Din Djarin and Grogu's next adventure is set to reintroduce Rotta the Hutt (voiced by The Bear star Jeremy Allen White) as he plays a significant role in the New Republic's fight against Imperial remnants in the Outer Rim. Since his debut as a baby in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, Rotta has never received any promotional material or major merchandise push beyond his initial appearance, but that changed with his prominent role in Star Wars' return to the big screen in 2026.

Star Wars officially released the first-ever poster for Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, as part of the promotion for his upcoming appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The new poster showcased Rotta's muscular, gladiator-like adult form, presenting him as a prized fighter in the Outer Rim.

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The poster also highlighted Rotta's menacing face, suggesting he means business on the battlefield. The overall retro vibe of the poster, complete with stylized, glowing Aurebesh text sprinkled throughout, perfectly captures the underground fight-club aesthetic, which is quite fitting for Rotta's muscular stature.

Rotta the Hutt's first poster's memorable design serves as a powerful reminder of Rotta's transformation from a lowly baby Huttlet into a formidable warrior bound to make an impact in the galaxy.

What makes this marketing push for Rotta from Lucasfilm interesting is that it cements the character's significance in The Mandalorian and Grogu, similar to how Star Wars is treating Rebels mainstay Zeb Orrelios in its promotional materials.

Joining Jeremy Allen White in the cast of The Mandalorian and Grogu are Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Martin Scorsese, Steve Blum, and many more. The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 22.

Rotta the Hutt's First-Ever Poster Proves His Importance to Star Wars' Future

Star Wars

Releasing a standalone character poster for Rotta the Hutt reinforces the idea that he is not just a background figure in the movie; instead, he is a key driver of the narrative and a legacy character reborn as a prominent presence.

Rotta's inclusion in The Mandalorian and Grogu is not just for pure fan service because it bridges the animated era with the live-action post-Original Trilogy timeline.

By forging his own path outside his father's shadow, his evolution will be exciting to see, especially after the 2026 Star Wars movie is being treated as the perfect sequel to Return of the Jedi (the same film in which his father, Jabba, died).

Rotta's first-ever poster also delivers a strong message that The Mandalorian and Grogu will address Hutt-related plotlines that could expand beyond the film and later be integrated into future stories.

Rotta's involvement in a high-tier film like The Mandalorian and Grogu also underscores Lucasfilm's willingness to revive deep-cut characters for fresh storylines, meaning that Rotta paves the way for more of them to surface in future stories, considering that Lucasfilm is under new leadership with Dave Filoni.