Marvel Studios Unveils New Name For The Hulk In Phase 6

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled a brand-new name for the Hulk as he makes his long-awaited return to the MCU. The green powerhouse, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, has been absent from the franchise since the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, leaving both Bruce Banner and his alter ego completely off the board throughout the entirety of Phase 5. Now, with Phase 6 underway, the character is set to storm back onto the scene this summer under a fresh identity.

The Hulk's MCU journey began back in Phase 1 with The Incredible Hulk, where Edward Norton first brought Bruce Banner's gamma-radiated alter ego to life in the MCU.

The role was then taken over by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers, where the monster truly stepped into the spotlight as a barely contained, secret-filled beast, who was always angry.

However, after losing at the hands of Thanos in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War, the Savage Hulk was shelved, leading to Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, which has been the running name for the character ever since.

The Hulk's New MCU Name Confirmed

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Ruffalo's return as the Hulk had already been shown through official Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional artwork that briefly surfaced online before being taken down.

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That early art also offered glimpses of several other key players set to appear in the film, including Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a brand-new suit alongside villains such as Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tarantula.

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Now, newly revealed Hasbro merchandise has given fans their clearest look yet at the returning green giant and with it, an unexpected new title: Savage Smash Hulk.

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The Hasbro figure itself is very much in line with the classic Hulk toys that have been hitting shelves for decades, featuring ripped purple pants, a ferocious expression, and two massive balled-up fists ready to cause destruction.

What stands out, however, is the figure's frame, with extraordinarily wide, fully articulated arms that emphasize the size of this version of the character.

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The packaging also features what appears to be an official CGI render of Ruffalo's Hulk, cropped to his face, torn shoulders, and upper chest, and notably, despite rumors circulating that the character could appear in a grey form in Brand New Day, these early visuals suggest he is still very much the familiar green powerhouse fans know.

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The MCU's Hulk has always carried a strong resemblance to his Marvel Comics counterpart, though the cinematic version has traditionally been slightly leaner and carries the likeness to Ruffalo himself through the impressive CGI work.

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When that iconic rage was first unleashed in The Avengers, it remains one of the most memorable depictions of the character to date, feeling ripped straight from the pages of the source material.

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With the "Savage Smash Hulk" name now in the picture, it appears that Brand New Day is set to bring that same unrestrained fury back to the forefront.

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With this new look, which adds clarity about what the Hulk will look like in his return, the major question still remains: how does Banner go from human form back to a rage monster?

Savage Smash Hulk: Name Explained

The "Savage Smash Hulk" name is more than just a toy label; it could be a telling indicator of where Bruce Banner's arc is headed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

After years of the Smart Hulk persona taking over the character's MCU presence, this new title strongly suggests that the uncontrollable rage of the Savage Hulk is making a full comeback, and several theories offer compelling explanations for how that regression might unfold on screen.

One of the more intriguing possibilities is that Brand New Day's confirmed villain lineup could directly trigger Hulk's transformation. The theory goes that Tombstone enlists Scorpion to inject Bruce Banner with a toxin aimed at neutralizing him before he can assist Spider-Man with his own mysterious mutation.

The plan, however, spectacularly backfires, with Banner's long-suppressed Savage Hulk persona essentially forcing its way to the surface as a defense mechanism, unleashing a chaotic rampage across New York City (again) in the process.

Another widely circulated rumor suggests that Banner's mental state gradually deteriorates throughout the film, possibly tied to the mounting pressure of trying to help Peter Parker with his mutation problems.

No matter how the Hulk unleashes in Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie, hopefully Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios don't show fans too much footage before its release on July 31.