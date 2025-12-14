Marvel Studios to Release a Secret 'She-Hulk' Sequel In 2026

Marvel Studios has a sequel to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set to arrive in 2026 but with an interesting catch. She-Hulk became one of the MCU's most divisive shows after its 2022 debut, but it helped push the greater Hulk storyline forward through Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner. Moving forward, Marvel will continue touching on plot points from that series as Phase 6 adds new entries.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumored to act as a quasi-sequel to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Spider-Man 4's inclusion of Bruce Banner will connect the film to She-Hulk. He will be "at his wits' end" after both this series and Captain America: Brave New World, affirming that "his worst fear has become real." The main catch here is that the "sequel" to She-Hulk will be a movie rather than a show.

Marvel Television

Mark Ruffalo played a key role as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in She-Hulk, appearing in the first two episodes and the finale. However, after the show's unexpected twist ending, fans are still largely unclear on Banner's overarching solo story in the MCU (outside of the introduction of his son, Skaar).

Looking at Spider-Man 4, Banner might have to deal with his "worst fear" of more Hulks being created after his accident with Jennifer Walters, which turned her into She-Hulk when his blood entered her system. Combine that with President Thaddeus Ross becoming the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, and this trend may drive Banner to his breaking point, with rumors pointing to him reverting to his Savage Hulk form.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the second movie released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate and the fourth solo Spider-Man film in MCU history. The sequel stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas, and it is currently in production in the United Kingdom. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

She-Hulk's Future in the MCU

Although She-Hulk has a few loose ties to MCU projects released after Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ show, her character has not been seen since that series ended. Even though there are a few upcoming MCU entries that could give the character a path back into the greater universe, Maslany is not officially set to reprise her role in a movie or Disney+ show.

She-Hulk seems unlikely to get a second season on Disney+, especially after Maslany commented that the team "blew [their] budget" making Season 1. This comes after Marvel openly expressed a desire to cut costs for Disney+ projects, which likely ties closely to She-Hulk being a CGI-heavy show.

Fans still remain hopeful that She-Hulk will make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, especially after the post-credits scene from 2025's Thunderbolts*. That scene suggested that Sam Wilson was seeking to register the "Avengers" name, implying he may require assistance from a lawyer like Jennifer Walters.

With nothing confirmed for Maslany's fourth-wall-breaking heroine in the MCU's near future, her story will stay somewhat in limbo as the MCU works out the ending to the Multiverse Saga.