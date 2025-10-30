Spider-Man 4's Secret She-Hulk Connection Just Got Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will connect to one of Marvel's most divisive Disney+ shows, according to a new rumor. The fourth Spider-Man film went into production in July, with Tom Holland returning as Marvel's web-slinger, and Destin Daniel-Cretton taking on directing duties after his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. For months, rumors have been abundant that Mark Ruffalo will return as Hulk in Spider-Man 4, which would be his first live-action appearance in the MCU since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

A new report from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez indicates that Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be connected to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, via its inclusion of Banner. According to Perez, Banner is "at his wits' end" due to the events of She-Hulk and Captain America: Brave New World, which affirmed that "his worst fear has become real."

During She-Hulk, Banner had to reconcile with the fact that more Hulks could be created with his DNA after his cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) turned into She-Hulk following a car crash in which she was cross-contaminated with his blood. Another revelation then came in Captain America 4, after it was revealed that President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) was harboring a monstrous side as Red Hulk, a result of gamma-radiated pills crafted by Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson).

Introducing new Hulks into society is seemingly one of the significant problems Banner will deal with in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Perez reports that these events will put "stress on his behavior," which may tie into the rumors that Banner will regress from Smart Hulk into Savage Hulk in Spider-Man 4:

"Banner is at his wits’ end. With the events of 'She-Hulk' and 'Brave New World', he realizes now that his worst fear has become real. People can become the Hulk, and it really puts a stress on his behavior. That’s the starting point for him on 'Brand New Day'."

The events of She-Hulk being a driving force for Banner in Spider-Man 4 mark one of the first times the Disney+ show has impacted the wider MCU since its release in 2022.

Upon release, She-Hulk was one of the more divisive shows among MCU fans, earning complaints for everything from its less polished CGI to its portrayal of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. The series has not gone on to gain a second season on Disney+ (although not many MCU TV shows do). This integration of Hulk's journey into Spider-Man: Brand New Day solidifies the events of She-Hulk, making the Disney+ series a more essential part of the MCU timeline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production in the UK. Holland will star alongside returning cast members Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and new cast members Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas. The film will be released on July 31, 2026.

Will Spider-Man 4 Address Other She-Hulk Plot Points?

With the events of She-Hulk informing Hulk's mental state in Spider-Man 4, the question remains of whether any other events from the Disney+ series will be addressed in the new Spider-Man film.

The most pressing question is the status of Hulk's son, Skaar. After the first episode of the Disney+ show introduced a strange Sakaarian ship, Banner disappeared for most of She-Hulk's runtime to deal with his past on the faraway planet (set up during Thor: Ragnarok). Banner then returns in the final episode for a family barbecue, where he brings along his son, Skaar.

The introduction of Hulk's son is a major event in the MCU. It seems like something that should at least be acknowledged in Hulk's next appearance, which will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, Marvel Studios does have a habit of leaving loose plot threads, so it's possible Skaar's fate won't be addressed until the time is right for his story to be explored.