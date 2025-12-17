Marvel Studios Reveals Bruce Banner's Unsurprising New Job Title In Phase 6

A new Marvel rumor teased the job title Bruce Banner will have when he returns to the MCU in Phase 6. The Hulk has held a consistent place across the MCU since Phase 1, even with only one solo movie to his name (which came to theaters over 17 years ago). Now, the enormous green rage monster will be back in Phase 6 with a new layer of intrigue to his character.

A new report from Daniel Ritchman - which has since been confirmed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day's leaked trailer - has revealed that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will be a college professor in 2026's Spidey film. This will be Ruffalo's first appearance in Phase 6 and the first time he has appeared in a live-action MCU project since 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While the rumor does not say where Banner will be teaching, set photos have confirmed that MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) will be back in play for this movie, as Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Zendaya's MJ will take classes there. This could be where Banner is teaching, which would lead Peter to a potential meet-up with both the longtime Avenger and his old classmates, setting up plenty of drama.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the second movie released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and the fourth MCU Spider-Man film. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, story details are being kept under wraps, but Peter Parker is expected to face a horde of new villains in a world unaware of his existence. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

What To Expect from Bruce Banner/Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man 4 could bring plenty of wild updates for Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, who was last seen in She-Hulk returning to Earth with his son, Skaar. Getting back to full strength as Smart Hulk, this update teasing him being a professor at MIT does not come as a shock, as he will likely try to implant any wisdom he can on the younger generation and work to redeem himself for his Hulk-based mistakes.

However, reports have all but confirmed that Banner will find a way back to his Savage Hulk form in this movie, which has not been seen since 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Brand New Day is also teased to show the Hulk at his scariest, putting Peter Parker and New York City in serious danger if he is let loose on the iconic MCU metropolis.

While the details on the Hulk's place in this story are still unclear, especially the reasoning for his going savage, he is sure to have a major impact on the next step in Spider-Man's journey. Bruce and Peter Parker are expected to connect quickly over their collective genius and experience as heroes, but with the Hulk's eruption looming and other dangers like the Punisher and Scorpion on the horizon, the two will face some of the most stressful situations they've seen in the MCU.

Currently, fans are waiting to see more on Ruffalo's role in the movie with a first Spider-Man 4 trailer, which was recently leaked online before being taken down. Over the coming weeks and months, that trailer (or a brand new one) will give fans their first idea of what Banner's true story in this movie is and how he and Spider-Man will push the greater narrative forward ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.