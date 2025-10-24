Marvel's Next Disney+ Series Is the Perfect Place for a She-Hulk Cameo, But It Probably Won’t Happen

Marvel Studios has the perfect opportunity to bring back She-Hulk in the next Disney+ series, but fans shouldn't hold out hope. Originally, Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk was touted as a major new addition to the MCU, whose Disney+ series was just the beginning before she goes on to appear in future Avengers blockbusters and more. But, after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted over three years ago to mixed reactions and became one of the MCU's most-disliked Disney+ shows, news has been quiet on the gamma-infused attorney.

While She-Hulk failed to land a Season 2 renewal at Disney+, like most of the MCU's other streaming ventures, many shows have since moved forward. Next up for Marvel Television will be Wonder Man, a live-action Hollywood satirical comedy starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as actor-turned-superhero Simon Williams.

Marvel Television

The MCU has already explored the comedy space in several ways: She-Hulk as a legal comedy, WandaVision as a straight-up sitcom (with a twist), Agatha All Along as a dark comedy, and now Wonder Man as a Hollywood satirical comedy.

She-Hulk and Wonder Man, in particular, share a lot in common, as they explore Jennifer Walters and Simon Williams' respective professions with a satirical comedy spin, albeit through the lens of a superhero.

The similar natures of She-Hulk and Wonder Man would make the MCU's next Disney+ show the perfect place to bring back Tatiana Maslany after her three-year absence from the franchise, but there may be something standing in the way.

Marvel Television

It's not tough to see how Walters and Williams could cross paths, as the superhero lawyer is based in Los Angeles, California, where the aspiring actor is also located, primarily working out of Hollywood on the in-universe Wonder Man remake.

Across her nine-episode show, She-Hulk covers a broad range of law, including IP infringement, product liability, and criminal defense. It wouldn't be a stretch for her to expand into entertainment law to represent Williams, especially once he enters her unique superhuman law category when he becomes Wonder Man.

She-Hulk's Budget Is Limiting Her MCU Future In a Big Way

Alongside other expensive Disney+ shows, such as WandaVision and Secret Invasion, She-Hulk's budget reportedly clocked in at around $225 million, thanks in large part to its fully-CGI lead and other monstrous characters.

That hefty price tag likely rules out She-Hulk appearing in Wonder Man and most other Disney+ series going forward. Beyond tonal issues, it also further explains her absence from Daredevil: Born Again, despite striking up a romance with Matt Murdock in her own show, and Charlie Cox hinting they could hook up again.

In February 2023, shortly before Wonder Man started filming in April, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced plans to "reduce costs" on its Disney+ projects. That has certainly been felt in recent years in the MCU, with Echo reportedly costing just $40 million and Agatha All Along seemingly landing even cheaper.

When Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum explained to Variety its plans to "make these shows for a responsible cost," speaking to the creative benefits of lower budgets:

“I can tell you it’s our least expensive show, and I think that was by design. We are looking to make these shows for a responsible cost. Frankly, it gives us a little bit more freedom creatively when we can bring them in at a reasonable budget. Like 'Agatha All Along', for example, the show has minimal CG, way less than we’ve ever done before. It’s mostly practical effects, and I think you can feel it in the show.

Financial issues were seemingly a major factor in She-Hulk's non-renewal, as Maslany explained they "blew [their] budget," leaving Season 2 unlikely. As the MCU tightens up its Disney+ spending, the gamma-green lawyer may be saved for the big screen going forward, unless she is limited to her Jennifer Walters form.

While budgetary issues may keep Walters off Disney+ for the foreseeable future, one Peacock series may hold the solution to making She-Hulk Season 2.

Unfortunately, the opportunities for She-Hulk to appear on the big screen have also been slim, as Marvel Studios still doesn't have the rights to make a Hulk movie. While she is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and could have fit in Captain America: Brave New World, it's tough to see many options.