Stranger Things 5: Steve and Dustin Are Fighting All Because of 1 Heroic - And Sad - Moment

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 revealed the harsh truth as to why Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson's friendship almost ended due to their unexpected fight. The events of Stranger Things Season 4 completely changed Dustin after the tragic (and shocking) death of Eddie Munson. Eddie died after falling victim to a swarm of demo-bats in the Upside Down, and his demise happened right in front of Dustin.

This traumatic incident deeply affected Dustin, and it impacted his friendship with the others, most specifically with Steve. Dustin appeared to be pushing everyone away, and he is more reckless and angry. Given that Dustin is a crucial member of the Hawkins crew in the fight against Vecna, others are concerned about his new demeanor, as it could have drastic ramifications for their efforts. It ultimately came to a head in Season 5, Volume 2 of the Netflix series, during Steve and Dustin's mission in the Upside Down version of Hawkins Lab.

Why Steve and Dustin Are Fighting In Stranger Things Season 5

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, made it clear that there is tension between Steve and Dustin, with the pair constantly bickering with each other, which occasionally leads to brutal comments and insults. The conflict reached its peak in Episode 5 during the pair's argument over Steve's lack of support for Dustin's theory about the Upside Down, where he compared its shield to that of the Death Star in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The final gut punch that made Dustin snap was when Steve pointed out that Eddie "made a dumb call" by playing a hero and ended up dead in Season 4. This comment was more than enough to bring out Dustin's bad side, and he did not hesitate to charge at Steve because he believed Eddie had done nothing wrong with his sacrifice:

Steve Harrington: "But deep down, the reason you’re so goddamn pissed is because you know the truth. Eddie wanted to play hero, and he made a dumb call, and he got himself killed."

Ultimately, the root cause of Steve and Dustin’s fighting in Stranger Things Season 5 is Steve speaking ill of Eddie, which sent Dustin over the edge.

Dustin had every right to be angry at Steve, considering that he grew close with Eddie, and he was trying his best to clear his name because the townsfolk still believed that he was responsible for the deaths that took place in Season 4. This also explained why Dustin had to continue Eddie's legacy in Season 5 by wearing a Hellfire Club t-shirt, serving as a reminder of his heroic sacrifice.

Netflix

Speaking with Mashable, Gaten Matarazzo pointed out that Steve "never hits [Dustin] once" during their fight in Volume 2, which proves that Steve still cares for Dustin despite his downward spiral:

"What I really do love about that fight is that, if I remember properly, he never swings at me once. He never hits me once. Everything he does is to get me away from him. He does push me against a wall and push me away from him, because I’m actively trying to hurt him."

On the flip side, Steve was also correct in pointing out that Eddie had no reason to sacrifice himself and die during the pivotal fight against Vecna in the Season 4 finale. Some have argued that Eddie's death was unnecessary, and he would've survived if he had not acted as a hero to distract the swarm of demo-bats.

If anything, it was quite fitting that Steve was the one who pointed it out to Dustin, considering the close bond they formed through the years in several seasons of the Netflix original series. The only thing Steve did wrong was conveying this message to Dustin, as he lashed out at him during Dustin's vulnerable state of grief instead of expressing his thoughts more genuinely and calmly.

Did Steve & Dustin Resolve Their Issue in Stranger Things Season 5?

Netflix

A moment of clarity took place for Steve and Dustin in Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 6, after they finally had an emotional conversation about the state of their friendship. Amid the chaos of trying to save Jonathan and Nancy from being trapped inside one of the rooms of Hawkins Lab, Steve had a near-death experience, prompting Dustin to reveal why he changed in the first place.

As it turned out, Dustin doesn't want Steve (or any of his friends, for that matter) to die because seeing Eddie’s death right in front of him took a toll on him:

Dustin: "You always try to get yourself killed, and I can’t let it happen again. Stop being so selfish, please. If you go on there, you’re gonna die, and I can’t deal with it again. You can’t die ’cause I can’t deal with it again. Don’t let it happen again. Please. Please don’t let it happen again."

Steve and Dustin eventually patched things up, and they hugged it out, just in time for the looming showdown against Vecna and his minions. While Eddie is not confirmed to return in Stranger Things Season 5, the rift between Steve and Dustin proved that his impact is still substantial, and he still plays a crucial part in improving the friendships of the people he died for.

In the penultimate episode of Stranger Things' final season, Dustin gave Steve the sphere and shield that Eddie used in the previous final battle, which served as a sign that he might have already moved on from his grief.