As anticipation builds for Stranger Things Season 5, trailers and various insider rumors have already revealed nine major spoilers from the supernatural drama series. The highly anticipated finale of the hit Netflix series is inching closer to its November 2025 release, and many have already built their own theories as to how the Hellfire Club will eventually defeat Vecna and the other evil forces from the Upside Down. Aside from the different story elements that Stranger Things needs to resolve, the show's already historic budget and runtime make the wait even more worthwhile.

Marketing for Stranger Things Season 5 has been ramping up, with Netflix diving deep into the lore behind the Upside Down for the first time. The Direct breaks down the biggest spoilers and rumors ahead of the show's final season.

9 Big Spoilers from Stranger Things Season 5

Time Travel Could Be Involved

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 is confirmed to be set a year after the game-changing events of the Season 4 finale, but a hint from the show's official synopsis may have spoiled that time travel is somewhat involved in the final season's story.

The new synopsis revealed that Upside Down's takeover of Hawkins led to "cracks splitting the town and time itself unraveling," hinting that time travel may play a part in the fight against Vecna:

"With cracks splitting the town and time itself unraveling, Eleven, Mike, Will, and the rest of the crew must confront Vecna in a battle that spans dimensions and memories."

While this may cheapen the stakes for the Hawkins crew, this could be a last-ditch effort to defeat Vecna once and for all. Avengers: Endgame already proved that time travel can work in defeating villains, and Stranger Things Season 5 could follow suit by potentially sending some of Eleven's allies (or even Eleven herself) to go back in time to sabotage the Upside Down's origins.

Interestingly, the Upside Down's timeless nature already laid the groundwork for time travel to exist. Incorporating time travel could also allow Stranger Things to revisit key events, similar to how Endgame showcased some of the MCU's greatest moments during the Time Heist.

Max Might Be Out of Commission for Most of Season 5

Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield technically died for a minute (before Eleven revived her) during the events of the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, but she ultimately survived and remained in a comatose state.

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer confirmed that Max is still in a coma (and it's longer than expected), considering the year-long gap between the events of both seasons. While she is still in an unconscious state, footage from an earlier teaser revealed that Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Robin (Maya Hawke) are racing against time to protect Max from an invading Demogorgon, suggesting that Vecna may have sent these creatures to kill her properly.

Another report from TIME stated that the scene showing Lucas and Robin inside a hospital to save Max happened during "midway through Season 5," meaning that Sadie Sink's character will be out of commission for most of the final season.

Eleven's Big Upgrade

The brand-new Stranger Things Season 5 trailer showcased Eleven's unexpected upgrade, as it featured Millie Bobby Brown's character using her powers without showing any blood from her nose. For the uninitiated, Eleven's nose usually bleeds whenever she uses her powers, but this new reveal may indicate that she has grown to control and improve her powers.

Eleven's new upgrade is exciting and crucial in the fight against Vecna, considering that using her powers will not take a toll on her anymore, unlike before.

At the 0:47 mark of the trailer, Eleven can also be seen leaping in the air to enter an unknown facility. Stranger Things creator Ross Duffer, via Entertainment Weekly, described Eleven's new ability as a "telekinetic leap," similar to how Wanda Maximoff uses her abilities in the MCU:

"It’s like she’s pushing down at the ground and having that energy propel her up, in a way. So she’s not really flying, but she is boosting herself and getting some serious air."

The Military Has Occupied Hawkins

By the time Season 5 begins, Hawkins is under quarantine due to the Upside Down's emergence. At the 0:27 mark of the trailer, Mike confirmed that they are "stuck" in Hawkins, mainly because the military has already formed a perimeter around the town, which prevents anyone from leaving and entering.

The same report from TIME magazine confirmed that the U.S. military built a research lab inside the Upside Down to study creatures that lurk within it. It was also revealed that there was a "metal torture device," indicating that something nefarious might be happening in the facility.

Aside from Vecna and the Demogorgons, the military's looming presence in Hawkins suggests that they will also become one of the enemies trying to prevent whatever mission Eleven and her allies have against the Upside Down.

Holly Wheeler Will Have an Alice in Wonderland Hallucination

As the youngest child of the Wheelers, Holly Wheeler has been a recurring character across the four seasons of Stranger Things, but she is expected to play a significant role in the final season.

The set visit from TIME confirmed that Holly Wheeler will have an Alice in Wonderland-inspired hallucination sequence in Season 5, indicating that she is one of Vecna's new targets. Vecna targeting Holly makes a ton of sense, considering Nancy Wheeler (her sister) was the one who fired the shots against the villain in the team's confrontation in the Upside Down during the Season 4 finale.

Nancy, who is confirmed to have an unsurprising weapon in Stranger Things Season 5, is expected to go all out in defeating Vecna to protect her friends and family, including Holly.

A Character Absent Since Season 3 is Returning for the Final Season

Stranger Things Season 5 is confirmed to bring back 12 characters from Season 1, but a character who has been absent since Season 3 is also set for a major comeback.

As pointed out by Stranger Things Spoilers on X, Scott Clarke, Hawkins' middle school science teacher, has been spotted on the set of the final season.

While Clarke (Randy Havens) was absent in Season 4, his return in the upcoming season could mean that he will continue to serve as a mentor figure to Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and the others, helping them understand the scientific complexities tied to the Upside Down.

Eddie Munson is Confirmed to Not Return

Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) death in Stranger Things Season 4 was both shocking and heartbreaking.

While the leader of the Hellfire Club's reputation was tarnished when the citizens of Hawkins accused him of murdering Chrissy Cunningham, Dustin, with whom he grew close, made sure that Eddie's legacy would continue in Stranger Things Season 5 by wearing a Hellfire Club shirt at one point in the season.

Although fans speculated that Joseph Quinn's character would somehow return in Season 5, Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer (via Empire Magazine) confirmed that Eddie is dead and he will not return in the final season, noting that "he's fully under that ground:"

"I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead. Joe is so busy anyway, he’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground."

Despite that, it's clear that Eddie's influence and presence will loom large in Stranger Things Season 5 as he is poised to fuel Dustin's arc in the eventual fight against Vecna.

Barb Will Return (But Not in the Way Fans Think)

Barbara "Barb" Holland, Nancy Wheeler's best friend, died in Stranger Things Season 1 after a demogorgon abducted her. Many in Hawkins believed that Barb's death triggered the curse in the small town.

While Barb has long been gone, a report from TIME's set visit confirmed that the character will return, but not in the way fans expect, as it will only be her body, half-buried in the ground.

Vecna Has a New Alter Ego

VencaNetflix

Vecna is all juiced up and ready to fight in the brand-new Stranger Things Season 5 trailer, confirming his massive redesign compared to his usual self from the previous season. Aside from his physical upgrade, Vecna will have a new alter ego, and it will be in human form, named "Mr. Whatsit."

As Mr. Whatsit, Vecna will use this form to approach Holly Wheeler before attempting to abduct her. The name Whatsit is familiar to fans of A Wrinkle in Time (a young adult science fantasy novel written by Madeleine L'Engle) because a female version of that character exists in that universe as the central figure accompanying the protagonists in their journey.