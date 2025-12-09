Netflix Omits 10 Major Characters in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Promo

Netflix released official posters for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2, but some characters were missing, leading fans to speculate about their fate in the next episodes. Volume 2 of the final season of Netflix's original series will further raise the stakes by giving resolutions to key storylines and shedding some light on what happened to the characters, following the game-changing revelation about Will Byers' new powers. Aside from the usual protagonists like Eleven and Will, the key players in Volume 2 are expected to include the likes of Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and, unexpectedly, Holly Wheeler (who was abducted by Vecna in Volume 1).

Netflix officially released new character posters for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2, showcasing nine major characters for the next batch of episodes. The list includes Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Max, Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan. The stunning poster can be seen below:

Netflix

While the posters highlighted these major heroes, there are clearly missing protagonists and antagonists in the first batch of posters, such as Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and the big bad, Vecna (who has a significant redesign in Stranger Things' final season).

Every Major Character Missing in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Posters

Joyce

Netflix

Joyce Byers is one of the leading adults of the Hawkins crew and the mother of Will and Jonathan Byers. In Volume 1, Joyce's mission, along with the remaining crew of Lucas, Robin, Mike, and Murray, is to rescue the abducted children and save them from Vecna's wrath. While they ultimately failed due to the Demogorgon's relentless attack and Vecna's arrival, Joyce was surprised to learn about Will's new powers in the final moments of Volume 1.

Volume 2 is expected to explore more of the aftermath of Will's big reveal, and Joyce is set to be at the forefront in trying to support her son amid the ramifications of his new powers.

Hopper

Netflix

Jim Hopper almost sacrificed himself to save Eleven in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, but what he found out was more tragic because the military has been keeping El's sister, Kay, in captivity. Volume 2 could mainly revolve around Hopper and Eleven's efforts in breaking Kay out from the facility before reuniting with the rest of the Hawkins crew to map out a new plan to defeat Vecna.

Robin

Netflix

Robin continued to thrive as a radio personality within the quarantined Hawkins in Volume 1, while also forming an unexpected friendship with Will in the first four episodes. Fans can expect more of Robin and Will's dynamic to take the spotlight in Volume 2, considering that Will has developed new abilities thanks to her pep talk in the first place.

Vecna

Netflix

Vecna's Darth Vader-like arrival in the finale of Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, made it pretty clear that he is out for blood, considering he killed a platoon of soldiers to announce his return. At this stage, Vecna may or may not be aware of Will's new powers, and this is expected to be a major plot point in Volume 2 as the pair heads for an eventual showdown.

Aside from Vecna's pursuit of Will, his grand plan to abduct 12 kids from Hawkins was a success, and it is expected that more of his mission to reshape the world to his liking will be further explored.

Derek

Netflix

Derek started out as a bully to Holly Wheeler in Volume 1, but he developed a sense of heroism after helping the Hawkins crew transport the kids from the military base to safety. Given that he already saw firsthand the horrors of the Upside Down, Derek is expected to continue helping Joyce and the others to end Vecna's mission once and for all.

Erica

Netflix

Erica Sinclair, Lucas' sister, only had a minor role in Volume 1 after she helped the Hawkins crew manipulate and abduct the Turnbrow family because Derek was one of Vecna's targets. Although she had only a brief role, Erica continued to be a scene stealer. Volume 2 is poised to give her a bigger role since Vecna's deadly mission will essentially affect everyone, meaning that it is an all-hands-on-deck situation for the heroes.

Murray

Netflix

Murray is a former investigative journalist who has been assisting the Hawkins crew in retrieving a much-needed stash of weapons and supplies from the outside world in Volume 1. Aside from being expected to continue his supply run in Volume 2, Murray could also join the action by helping the crew to confront the evil from within the Upside Down.

Dr. Kay

Netflix

After being absent from the ending of Volume 1, Stranger Things' trailer confirmed Dr. Kay's fate in Volume 2, with her surviving after being knocked unconscious by Hopper during their ensuing confrontation.

Volume 1 confirmed that the military wanted Eleven for some reason, and signs suggest that it is for a nefarious purpose. With Kay having survived her clash with Hopper, she could spearhead a search mission within the Upside Down to capture Eleven, Kay, and Hopper after they possibly escape amid the chaos.

Karen

Netflix

Karen Wheeler was gravely injured in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, after coming face-to-face with a Demogorgon while trying to save her daughter. It's possible that she could still be in recovery at the start of Volume 2, following her ordeal with the creature.

Holly

Netflix

Breakout star Nell Fisher brought Holly Wheeler to life in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, and she is expected to play a pivotal role in trying to escape with Max inside of Vecna's mindscape. Holly's physical body, though, is in grave danger after Will saw her inside a spire in the Upside Down, with Vecna seemingly putting his influence on her to control her in the future.

Volume 2 could give Holly a chance to escape, but it is a tall order, especially given that Vecna has established that he will stop at nothing to fulfill his plan.