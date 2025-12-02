Stranger Things 5 Trailer Confirms Dr. Kay’s Fate In Volume 2

Stranger Things 5 character, Dr. Kay, was left in an unknown state at the end of Volume 1, but a new trailer for Volume 2 reveals what happens to her. Stranger Things 5 released the first part of its final season on November 27, setting up the climactic final story of Hawkins and the Upside Down. Along with many returning faces, Stranger Things 5 introduced several new characters, including Dr. Kay, played by Linda Hamilton, a star of the Terminator franchise.

Season 5 of Stranger Things confirmed Dr. Kay to be a Major General in the U.S. Army and one of the scientists overseeing the government's presence in the Upside Down. For much of Stranger Things 5, Dr. Kay was a looming presence seeking Eleven's powers for her own mysterious gain.

Then, in Episode 4 of the latest season, Kay got her wish as Hopper and Eleven arrived at the military base, preparing to infiltrate it and rid themselves of Vecna, whom they believed the military was holding hostage (although the true captive turned out to be someone else).

In a gunfight, Hopper kills Kay's soldiers, only for her to turn the tables and capture him with one of the Upside Down's tentacled creatures. Eleven then arrives to free Hopper and stabs Kay in the arm. This distracts her enough to allow Hopper to tackle her and hold her at gunpoint. Kay tells Hopper, "You're too late. The cavalry's already on its way," before Hopper responds, "That's alright, I'll be quick," and knocks her out with his gun.

This is the last time Dr. Kay is seen in Stranger Things 5, leaving her fate up in the air heading into Volume 2 of the season. However, a trailer for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 confirms that Dr. Kay survives this blow to the head and will return in the second part.

Hamilton's character is shown in the trailer, shooting her firearm as she advances through the military outpost with her soldiers at her side. Dr. Kay is one of the survivors in Stranger Things 5 Vol 1, as many of her military comrades were not so lucky.

Stranger Things 5 is the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series, created by the Duffer Brothers. The latest season picks up in Hawkins a year after a devastating earthquake brought the inhabitants of the Upside Down crawling into the small town. Volume 2 will continue the story on December 25, followed by the final episode of Stranger Things (which will also release theatrically) on December 31.

What Will Happen to Dr. Kay in Stranger Things’ Final Episodes?

Given the military's plans to capture Vecna's child targets went awry at the end of Volume 1, and Eleven and Hopper have freed Kay's secret target, the Doctor will have quite a task to regain her power in the second half of the season.

Kay has proven herself to be a ruthless and formidable enemy in Season 5, possessing advanced knowledge of the Upside Down after experimenting on specimens in her lab. She also seems to have some understanding of Vecna and Eleven's powers, given that she knew exactly how to dampen Eleven's psychic abilities by using a specific frequency.

With her now having been confirmed to survive her fight with Hopper, Dr. Kay will no doubt remain one of the largest human threats to Eleven and her friends in the rest of Stranger Things 5. However, given Stranger Things's history with killing off new characters each season, the odds for Hamilton's character's survival aren't looking good at the moment.