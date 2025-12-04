Stranger Things Data Reveals Fans’ Clear Favorite Character In Season 5

New data has revealed fans have a clear favorite when it comes to Stranger Things Season 5 characters. Netflix's hit sci-fi series from fan-favorite creators The Duffer Brothers is back on the streamer for its fifth and final season. After nearly 10 years and one epic horror-infused tale of a small midwest town and its connection to a demonic otherworldly realm, the series will come to an end on December 31 with the Season 5 finale (which will be screening in select theaters across North America).

This will, obviously, mean fans will have to say goodbye to this particular corner of the Stranger Things world and the characters that inhabit it. Names like Mike Wheeler, Eleven, and Chief Jim Hopper have all become household staples for fans of the series, with each character from the beloved series taking on a fanbase of their own. However, there seems to be one Season 5 mainstay that appears to stand out on this front, at least according to some new numbers from the series.

Netflix

New Stranger Things Season 5 character posters have been released in the wake of Season 5 Volume 1's debut on the streamer, and one thing has become immediately apparent: people are loving Sadie Sink's Max. Sink's Max, as well as Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna, were the focus of the show's latest batch of posters, and fans have come out to show their love for both.

Max's poster is by far the most liked Season 5 character poster on X, with over 221,000 total likes.

Netflix

Vecna's poster is the second-most-liked on the social media platform, with 119,000 likes (just over half the number of Max's).

Netflix

For comparison, series leads like Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin failed to eclipse even 10,000 likes on X.

Netflix

Behind Max and Vecna, the list of most liked Stranger Things 5 posters stands in order: Brown's Eleven, Natalia Dyer's Nancy, and Winona Ryder's Joyce.

Netflix

It seems as though, at least coming out of Season 5's gripping first four episodes (which saw one longtime character show off some Eleven-like superpowers of his own), that Sadie Sink's Max is the clear favorite among fans. This is notable considering the character remains in a coma in the series itself, but has found other ways to put her stamp on the season, helping the missing Holly Wheeler from The Upside Down.

The complete list of Stranger Things 5 character posters, sorted by their social media likes, is as follows:

Max - 221k likes

Vecna - 119k likes

Eleven - 10k likes

Nancy - 10k likes

Joyce - 9.2k likes

Derek -5.7k likes

Lucas - 4.4k likes

Steve - 4.1k likes

Will - 4k likes

Holly - 3.3k likes

Erica - 3.3k likes

Dustin - 3k likes

Jonathan - 2.9k likes

Robin - 2.3k likes

Hopper - 2.2k likes

Murray - 2k likes

Dr. Kay - 2k likes

Karen - 1.8k likes

Sink has been a part of the hit series since her debut in Season 2, coming onto the scene as the first real new addition to the show's central adventuring party following the dramatic events of Season 1. Since then, she has become a staple of the show, befriending the super-powered Eleven and sparking up a romance with Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas.

Stranger Things Season 5 continues on Netflix with the next batch of episodes dropping on Thursday, December 25. From there, the show's series finale will debut one week later on Wednesday, December 31.

What Will Happen to Max in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

It is curious just how much love from fans Sadie Sink's Max has been getting thus far in Stranger Things Season 5. To this point in the series, she has mainly been bedridden, lying there in the Hawkins hospital, completely unresponsive. However, that does not mean she has not been entirely out of the picture in Season 5's first four episodes.

Following her intense, Kate Bush-soundtracked confrontation with Venca in Season 4, Max has been in a coma. Her friends come to see her often, but they get nothing from her; she is still working her magic behind the scenes, though.

It seems Max's consciousness is now occupying this idyllic version of The Upside Down as seen in Holly Wheeler's post-kidnapping visions.

It is unclear what this reality is (if it is reality at all), but it appears to have some connection to Vecna's childhood and could potentially provide the residents of Hawkins with the secret to taking down the towering terror once and for all.

So, even though Max may be on the bench in the Right Side Up so far in Season 5, she will likley play a key role in the rest of the season, helping Holly to escape this idealized version of The Upside Down, while hopefully finding out more about the show's central big bad and how to potentially stop his reign of terror.