Stranger Things Season 5 Confirms Its 5 Main Actors - With 1 Twist

New merchandise revealed the five main actors of Stranger Things Season 5, but there is a bit of a twist with one missing name.

The fifth and final season of Netflix's much-celebrated sci-fi saga has been a long time coming, but the wait is supposedly set to end later this year.

Season 5 will see all the familiar faces from past seasons of the series return, with the likes of Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour making up its primary cast. However, outside of those key players, the new season will focus on has been up in the air.

Stranger Things Confirms Its Main Actors With a Twist

A new piece of Stranger Things merchandise that was shared online in late April 2025 by SThingsSpoilers on X debuted a look at some of its primary cast, including Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler, and several others; however, Sadie Sink's Max (who debuted in Season 2 of the hit series) is noticeably absent from the group.

This is a marked change from past seasons of the show, as the character has cemented herself as one of the core cast, appearing alongside the main gang in promotional material for Seasons 3 and 4, and was expected to be a promoted main character for Season 5 alongside the gang (despite her Season 4 injury caused by 'Running Up That Hill' in the Upside Down).

Here's the complete list of the confirmed five main actors that omits Sadie Sink

Eleven

Netflix

Of course, at the center of everything, Stranger Things is Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. Experimented on as a child, Eleven has developed psychokinetic abilities, which makes her a deeply desired government asset.

Eleven will be key to Season 5, as she seeks to bring down the evil powers of The Upside Down and the dastardly Vecna following a tear between the real world of this mysterious shadowy realm appearing over Hawkins, Indiana, at the end of Season 4.

Mike

Netflix

The lovable teen, Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard), serves as Eleven's connection to the outside world. Mike found Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven early in Season 1, housing the lost girl and developing an unbreakable bond with her in the years since.

Mike is the de facto leader of the show's central Dungeons & Dragons group and has organized the team to defeat terrifying monsters, find lost friends, and even venture into The Upside Down when needed.

Will

Netflix

Of the main cast of young boys, Noah Schnapp's Will Byers has been a bit of an oddity. The character was quickly taken away from fans early in Season 1 as he went missing, resulting in the discovery of The Upside Down.

Since then, he has been navigating the after-effects of being housed in the derelict mirror dimension while also trying to deal with the ups and downs of being a teen (like his potential crush on his friend, Mike Wheeler).

Lucas

Netflix

Lucas (played by Caleb McLaughlin) has always been the most level-headed of the Stranger Things core four. While some other members of the D&D party are all ready to run in swinging, he has always been someone who looks things over and assesses the environment before making any brash decisions.

After his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Max, went into an Upside Down-induced coma in Season 4, Lucas will surely have a renewed drive to bring down Vecna heading into Season 5.

Dustin

Netflix

The last of Stranger Things Season 5's core five (at least according to early merchandise) is Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin. Every adventuring party needs its comic relief, and Dustin is that for the show's band of lovable teens.

However, things will not be all sunshine and rainbows for Dustin in Season 5. According to Matarazzo, his Netflix character will deal with "intense grief" in the upcoming season, perhaps hinting at a dark turn for the traditionally glass half-full teenager.