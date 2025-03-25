A new rumor reveals the expected main characters of Stranger Things Season 5 and suggests a full-circle connection to Season 1.

With nearly three years passing since Season 4 wrapped up in July 2022, fans have been left eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Stranger Things. Season 5 has been described as "eight blockbuster movies," suggesting a big-budget, cinematic experience for viewers.

While the lengthy production process, affected by the 2023 strikes, has delayed the release, fans can still expect the wait to be well worth it.

Stranger Things 5's Main Characters

After Netflix previously revealed the 21 main cast of Season 5, a new Patreon post from Daniel Richtman has reportedly revealed the three main leads for Stranger Things' final season, all of whom are teenagers.

Here's a breakdown of what we can expect from these characters as the new season unfolds:

Eleven

Netflix

Since Stranger Things began, Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven has been central to the show's story, with her powers and emotional journey shaping much of the narrative. In Season 5, her role could be crucial in defeating the Upside Down, with her abilities potentially serving as the key to ending the threat of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all.

Throughout the series, Eleven has often been isolated, but her strength has always stemmed from her bonds with her friends.

Brown previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Stranger Things Season 5 set, offering fans a glimpse of her in costume as Eleven. The video hints at a potential time jump for the character, as Brown's hair is longer than in Season 4, and she appears with a bloody nose, suggesting Eleven will push her psychokinetic powers to new limits in the upcoming season.

As the final episodes approach, fans are hoping to see her not only tap into her powers but also embrace the importance of teamwork and connection with those who support her. With the fate of Hawkins on the line, Eleven's abilities could define the series' conclusion, potentially even leading her to a sacrificial move.

Will Byers

Netflix

Noah Schnapp's Will Byers, initially introduced as a timid boy, became central to Stranger Things after his disappearance into the Upside Down in Season 1, Episode 1.

In those early episodes, the connection with his mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and his ability to communicate through lights showcased his unique bond with the supernatural, which has continued to affect his storyline throughout the series.

In Season 4, Will grapples with his identity and feelings for his best friend, Mike, revealing his romantic affection for him, while also struggling with his role in the group's larger fight against the Upside Down.

Now, as the show enters its final season, Schnapp has hinted that Will's feelings for Mike could evolve, potentially offering a deeper exploration of his character’s growth and identity. While the arc has been slow and nuanced, it has become clearer that Will's feelings are genuine and significant, drawing attention to his emotional journey.

Fans will have to wait until Season 5 to see how Will's relationship with Mike and his role in the final battle against the Upside Down unfolds.

Mike Wheeler

Netflix

Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler is set to play a pivotal role in Stranger Things Season 5, especially as Vecna's influence grows stronger. Given his history of standing against the villain and his deep connection to Eleven, Mike may finally find himself directly in Vecna's crosshairs.

Nancy's (Natalia Dyer) vision of her family's demise in Season 4, which included Mike, further suggests that he could be in serious danger. If Vecna targets him, he might manipulate Mike through visions, possibly forcing him to relive traumatic moments, like a scenario where he repeatedly says goodbye to his friends and loved ones.

Beyond his potential conflict with Vecna, Mike's relationships with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Nancy could take center stage. He and Lucas share a parallel struggle, as Lucas copes with Max's (Sadie Sink) condition while Mike understands the pain of being separated from Eleven.

A long-overdue sibling moment between Mike and Nancy would also be meaningful, especially after her vision of him in danger. Additionally, fans are hoping for more heartfelt moments between Mike and Eleven, including a discussion about their future, the promise ring, and a long-awaited declaration of love from Eleven.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to release sometime in 2025.